Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Lindelof set for crunch Mourinho talks over his future

Victor Lindelof hopes to have a discussion with Jose Mourinho over his future with Manchester United, The Sun reports.

The Swede has made just 10 appearances in the Premier League since joining the Red Devils from Benfica in the summer and has not played in the top flight since January 1.

And with no sign of his return to the first-team, the £31 million signing wants to have a talk with his coach to decide if he should remain in Manchester much longer.

Kroos is Man Utd's top target

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s leading summer midfield transfer target, reports The Independent .

Mourinho has confirmed he is in the market to sign a new midfielder at the end of the season, with Michael Carrick due to retire.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl is one option, but Mourinho’s main target is Kroos, with the Germany international not being considered as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Milan line up €25m Dzeko move

AC Milan are lining up a €25 million summer move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko as they search for a prolific goalscorer, reports Tuttosport.

Dzeko was wanted by Chelsea during the January transfer window, but a deal failed to be agreed and the former Manchester City man remained in Rome.

However, Milan are set to make a push for the Bosnian at the end of the season and are also interested in Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus.

Bailey to make Man Utd and Arsenal wait

Bayer Leverkusen striker Leon Bailey has indicated that he is prepared to make his long list of suitors wait, as he is not willing to depart before he has developed sufficiently.

The 20-year-old attacker moved from Genk to Leverkusen for €13.5 million in January 2017 and is under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2022.

His outstanding form this season has seen him net nine times in 20 outings and attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal among the teams leading the chase to sign him.

Courtois unsure on future amid Real Madrid links

Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he does not know if he will leave Chelsea this summer amid links with Real Madrid.

Goal understands that Real have prioritised the purchase of a goalkeeper in the next transfer window, with Courtois one of a number of targets, including Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Manchester United's David De Gea .

Recent reports have suggested that Real believe Courtois will be easier to extract from the Blues than De Gea from United.

'Icardi suits Inter better than Man Utd'

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has advised Mauro Icardi to forget the interest in his services coming from elsewhere and to commit himself to the San Siro side.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who has scored 18 goals so far this season in just 22 league appearances.

Juve interested in Man Utd's Darmian

Juventus are interested in securing the signing of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.

The Serie A giants are keen to replace 34-year-old defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Darmian has also been the subject of interest from Napoli and Roma, but Mourinho has so far resisted his sale - valuing him as a useful squad member.

Chelsea to battle Bayern for Pulisic

Chelsea have identified Borussia Dortmund teenager Christian Pulisic as a summer target, but face competition from Bayern Munich, reports the Daily Mail.

Dortmund are reluctatnt to sell the 19-year-old, but the winger could spark a bidding war this summer among several of Europe's biggest sides.

Bayern want Pulisic to help replace the aging Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, while Chelsea are looking for cover in case Willian and/or Eden Hazard leave the club.

Kroos key to De Gea move

Not only is Toni Kroos reportedly Jose Mourinho’s top midfield target, but he also holds the key to David de Gea securing his move to Real Madrid, claims Don Balon .

Madrid are in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer and Manchester United No.1 De Gea has long been linked with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But, with United reluctant to sell, De Gea has reportedly told Madrid president Florentino Perez that letting Kroos move to Old Trafford will persuade the Spanish keeper’s current club to do business.

Juventus still eye North Korean teen

Juventus are still determined to land North Korean forward Han Kwang-Song from Cagliari, Calciomercato explains.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Perugia and impressed Juventus scouts, but is now back in Serie A with Cagliari.

Han, capped twice for his country, is expected to be a big star in Italy and Juve are hoping to lure him to Turin in the summer.

De Vrij wants to join Man Utd

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to the Mirror .

The Netherlands international has already confirmed his intent to leave Lazio this summer when his contract expires, and has drawn interest from several Premier League sides.

But the 26-year-old reportedly favours a move to Old Trafford, and Lazio believe that negotiations between the Red Devils and De Vrij over a contract have already taken place.

Liverpool interested in Navas

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, claims D iario Gol.

The report states that the Costa Rican has never been a favourite of Madrid president Florentino Perez, with the Blancos hoping to sign David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois this summer.

The Reds could be interested in signing the 31-year-old but initially appear willing to only bid as high as €20 million, which is far too low for Madrid's taste.

PSG not planning Rojo move

Paris Saint-Germain are not currently planning a summer move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, reports ESPN FC.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Parc des Princes, but the Ligue 1 leaders are not interested in the 27-year-old at present time.

Spurs chase Diawara

Tottenham Hotspur are on the trail of Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara, reports TuttoMercatoWeb .

Diawara’s agent has recently claimed that there is Premier League interest in the 20-year-old, with Everton previously having been linked with a bid.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, though, has made Diawara a leading target and is reportedly ready to offer in the region of £33 million.

Real Madrid move of no interest to Sanchez

Davinson Sanchez is giving no thought to future moves away from Tottenham, with Real Madrid of no interest at this stage.

Sanchez has produced a number of composed performances in the Premier League and Champions League for Spurs, sparking speculation that he could be targeted by Real at some stage.

The youngster is, however, feeling settled at Tottenham - having already snubbed Barcelona - telling Fox Sports Radio Colombia : "I do not think about money or where it is."

'Alexis moved to play Champions League'

Alexis Sanchez's frustration at Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League last season was central to his decision to join Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho.

Chile forward Sanchez completed his move to Old Trafford last month in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan join the Gunners.

Mourinho described the former Barcelona star as a player United "needed" and believes the 29-year-old's desire to play in Europe's premier competition was the motivating fact for his move.

De Vrij ready to leave his 'comfort zone'

Stefan de Vrij is ready to step out of his “comfort zone” at Lazio after offering Manchester United and Liverpool hope of securing his signature.

The Dutch defender has been unable to agree a new contract in Italy and as a result will drop into the free agent pool this summer.

Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for some time, and De Vrij is ready to take on a new challenge.

Romeu would snub Barcelona return

Oriol Romeu claims he would snub a return to Barcelona in favour of regular football at Premier League relegation-threatened Southampton

The 26-year-old is a product of the famed La Masia academy system, but he made just two first-team appearances for Barca before moving to England to link up with Chelsea.

His efforts since then have taken him to Southampton and sparked talk of a potential second stint at Camp Nou , but Romeu insists he is happy at St Mary’s and unaware of any interest from afar.

