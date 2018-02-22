Ramsey gives Arsenal fitness boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

Aaron Ramsey returned to full training on Wednesday morning ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.



The Wales midfielder has been out with a groin injury for the past fortnight and was considered a doubt for the weekend's Wembley final, but trained with the first team ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash against Ostersunds FK.

A number of first team players are expected to be rested for the match against the Swedish side with Arsenal holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in Sweden.

Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka both trained but aren't likely to be involved, while youngsters Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Konstantinos Mavropanos also took part in the session



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will be without Alexandre Lacazette for the cup final while Santi Cazorla is a long-term absentee not expected back before the end of the season.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea over two legs to reach the final against City, while Pep Guardiola's men beat Bristol City.

City, however, lost to Wigan in the FA Cup on Monday, drawing to an end their hopes of a quadruple.

The Gunners, meanwhile, can only realistically win silverware in the Europa League if they fail to defeat City at Wembley.