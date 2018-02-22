U.S. ends 42-year Olympic cross-country medal drought with incredible photo finish

The U.S. women ended a 42-year Olympic cross-country medal drought Wednesday with a thrilling finish in the team sprint at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Pure adrenaline for @jessdiggs & @kikkanimal after winning @TeamUSA's first cross-country skiing #gold medal! https://t.co/ijxwbhtcCo pic.twitter.com/alnMNQOOvI
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018
On the final lap, 26-year-old Jessie Diggins passed Norway's Marit Bjoergen, the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, and then out-sprinted Sweden’s Stina Nilsson to the finish line.
Once Diggins realized she won gold, she celebrated and screamed with her teammate, 35-year-old Kikkan Randall.
Sweden took home the silver medal and Norway won the bronze.