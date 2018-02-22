News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
U.S. ends 42-year Olympic cross-country medal drought with incredible photo finish

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The U.S. women ended a 42-year Olympic cross-country medal drought Wednesday with a thrilling finish in the team sprint at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.



Winter Olympics 2018: Medal count standings from Pyeongchang

On the final lap, 26-year-old Jessie Diggins passed Norway's Marit Bjoergen, the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, and then out-sprinted Sweden’s Stina Nilsson to the finish line.

Ski 1

Once Diggins realized she won gold, she celebrated and screamed with her teammate, 35-year-old Kikkan Randall.

Ski 2

Sweden took home the silver medal and Norway won the bronze.

