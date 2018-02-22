UEFA has confirmed Adrien Rabiot's yellow card against Real Madrid in the Champions League will stand following an appeal from Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot's Real Madrid booking

Rabiot had put the Ligue 1 leaders in front at the Santiago Bernabeu, but a Cristiano Ronaldo double and a late goal from Marcelo secured the holders a 3-1 first-leg lead.

The midfielder was booked for a challenge on Luka Modric, although replays appeared to indicate the Croatia international went down under little contact.

PSG appealed against the decision, but in a statement on Wednesday UEFA said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had ruled against the French club.

Rabiot's booking was his first in the Champions League this season, so he remains available for the second leg in Paris on March 6.

The 22-year-old was heavily critical of PSG's performance against Madrid, suggesting they had repeated their stunning collapse against Barcelona last season.

"We always say the same things, we always do the same things, and in the end, we are always floored in the same way," Rabiot told beIN SPORTS.

"It's great to put eight goals past Dijon, but it is in these matches that you have to make it count."