Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helped the Eagles snatch their first Super Bowl title last season, but he was playing through pain.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery reportedly undergoes successful shoulder surgery

According to NFL.com, Jeffery competed last season with a torn rotator cuff, and he underwent successful shoulder surgery Wednesday.

Jeffery, 28, hauled in 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns last season — his first in Philadelphia. He also caught 12 passes with three touchdowns during the postseason.

MORE:

NFL free agency: Eagles add pair of WRs in Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith



After impressing the Eagles, Jeffery signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension during the season. He was set to become a free agent this spring after initially signing just a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

Jeffery built a solid rapport with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz last season, and he should continue to grow in the Eagles offense.