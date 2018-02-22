Rugby League: Hardaker sacked by Tigers after failed drugs test

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Zak Hardaker has been sacked by Castleford Tigers, four months after testing positive for a banned substance.

The full-back was a surprise omission from the Tigers' Super League Grand Final side that lost to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford in October, with the club citing a "breach of team rules" at the time.

It was later confirmed by the Rugby Football League that Hardaker had returned an adverse finding from a sample taken after a Super 8s match between Castleford and Leeds.

Hardaker, who apologised and denied taking a substance to enhance his performance, was consequently provisionally suspended, meaning he missed the Rugby League World Cup, where England were beaten finalists. 

UK Anti-Doping has yet to announce its findings, but Hardaker's contract has been cancelled by the Tigers.

A club statement read: "Castleford Tigers can confirm that Zak Hardaker has been dismissed from his contract with the club. 

"Hardaker, was suspended by the club after a failing a drugs test in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final, and currently awaits the outcome of his case from UK Anti-Doping organisation.

"Castleford Tigers will comment on this matter further when UKAD conclude their case."

