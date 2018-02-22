NFL trade rumors: Broncos expected to make QB Trevor Siemian available

The Broncos will "address the QB position aggressively" in the coming months and, in doing so, are expected to make Trevor Siemian available via trade, NFL Media reported Wednesday.



— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018



With the combine approaching, GM John Elway will be looking at quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, as well as evaluating free agents.

The Broncos can't expect to get much for Siemian, 26. He is coming off an injury-plagued subpar season in which he couldn't hold on to the starting job and then underwent surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder. In 11 games, he completed 206 of 349 passes for 2,285 yards and 12 touchdowns with a whopping 14 interceptions (QB rating: 73.3).

Coming off a 5-11 season in which Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler shared the starting job, the Broncos likely will enter 2018 with Lynch — the team's first-round pick in 2016 (26th overall) — as the lone holdover among the three.