Panthers name Marty Hurney general manager (again)

Marty Hurney has been named the Panthers' new general manager.

The team announced the deal Wednesday.

Hurney has been Carolina's interim general manager since July 19, 2017. He previously was the team's GM from 2002-12.

"Marty is the perfect person to help us in the interim," Panthers owner Jerry Richardson said. "He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here. He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I'm thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period."

Hurney's push to be the team's GM once again was put on hold in recent months as his ex-wife filed a requested a temporary restraining order against him. He was put on leave by the team, but reinstated soon after as he was cleared in the investigation.