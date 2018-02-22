Boxing: Bellew not feeling Haye love

Tony Bellew was not feeling David Haye's love when the Londoner adopted a humble approach during a press conference on Wednesday.

There were ugly scenes and nasty verbal exchanges before the fellow Britons met in their first heavyweight contest, which Bellew won last March.

Haye took an alternative approach when the two faced the media ahead of the rematch at the O2 Arena in London on May 5.

"I'm not taking the bait this time. I can't be bothered. I'm just going to train. I won't allow you to get into my psyche. I won't allow it." said the former cruiserweight world champion.

"I love you, Tony Bellew. You've got a great haircut. My opinion of you has changed because you beat me.

"All that anger didn't work for me last time. In any other sport, whether you hate someone or love someone, you want to win."

However, Bellew was having none of the 37-year-old's niceties.

"I just hope you don't become a Buddhist before the fight. I'm waiting for you to crack open some holy prayers. It's just a fight," said the Liverpudlian.

"If it's more than a fight, can you educate me please? It's all geared towards a fight. I must be missing something.

"You told me I was going to be in a coma. Those were your words. Nothing has changed in his mindset from now until then."