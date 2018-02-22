Astros prospect Forrest Whitley suspended 50 games for violation of MiLB drug program

Astros right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley, the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, has been suspended 50 games without pay for violating the minor-league drug program.

The office of the commissioner announced the suspension Wednesday.

“I made a mistake and take full responsibility for my actions,” Whitley said in a statement issued through agent Matt Laird, via Fox 26 in Houston. “I want to apologize to the Astros organization, my family and those closest to me. I will learn from this mistake and continue striving to be the best baseball player that I can be.”

Whitley's suspension will begin on the first day of the Texas League season.

"It's disappointing," Astros general manager told reporters Wednesday, via MLB.com. "But we move on and hopefully it's a good learning experience for him and for us as an organization."

Luhnow would not address specifics of the violation.

Whitley was the Astros' first-round pick in 2016 and is coming off of a year in which he struck out 143 batters in 92 1/3 innings across three levels. He finished the year with Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks and struck out 11 batters in six innings while allowing no runs in his debut against the Tulsa Drillers.

Aside Shohei Ohtani, he is the No. 1 right-handed pitching prospect in baseball.

The 20-year-old was not invited to spring training by the Astros, but he was expected to see time with the team in games and possibly even earn a late-season call up.

Whitley is the third Astros' prospect, along with Dean Deetz and Jonathan Singleton, to be suspended for violations of the minor-league drug prevention program this offseason. Including David Paulino, he is the fourth prospect to be suspended in the last year.