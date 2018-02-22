It was a historic day for Marit Bjorgen as she became the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time on Wednesday, while the great Lindsey Vonn set a benchmark of her own in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics: History for Bjorgen and Vonn, Sweden caught cold on the ice

Norwegian Bjorgen was not part of a winning team effort in the team sprint free event in cross country, but still had plenty to celebrate.

Elsewhere, Sofia Goggia brought joy to Italian fans, Japan set a new Olympic record and Sweden's male ice hockey team made a shock exit.

HISTORY FOR BJORGEN

United States claimed a women's cross-country medal for the first time by winning gold in the team sprint free final, but Bjorgen made her own history by winning a 14th Winter Olympics medal.

The 37-year-old, part of the Norway team that finished third, now has more Winter Olympics medals than anyone else in history.

"When you're still an athlete you just have focus on other races. I think I'll need to have time to myself and look behind me and look how I've been able to do this," she said.

There was more Norwegian success in the men's race, as they took first place – earning a third gold medal of the games for Johannes Hosflot Klabo.

VONN IN THE MEDALS, BUT GOGGIA IS THE GOLDEN GIRL

At 33, Vonn became the oldest woman to win an alpine skiing Olympic medal by finishing third in the downhill, but it was Goggia who took gold for Italy in a time one minute and 39.22 seconds.

American great Vonn has likely skied her last downhill Olympic race and reflected on her achievement.

"It's so difficult to get a medal at the Olympics," she said. "I wish I could keep going, I wish this wasn't my last Olympics, but it is and I'm trying to accept that, deal with the emotions of that and enjoy the ride."

JAPAN BREAK NEW GROUND, SWEDEN STUNNED

Japan set a new Winter Olympics record to win a surprise speed skating team pursuit gold, chasing down Netherlands' early lead to triumph in a time of 2:53.89secs.

There was more Dutch disappointment as they were upset in the men's semi-finals by Norway, who went on to win gold.

In ice hockey, world champions Sweden – many people's favourites for gold – were beaten 3-2 by Germany in the men's quarter-finals, with Canada, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and Czech Republic rounding off the last four – the latter defeating United States.

The women's bronze medal match ended in a 3-2 win for Finland over OAR, and Brady Leman was the pick of the bunch as he took gold for Canada in the men's ski cross big final in freestyle skiing.

Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz steered Germany to gold in the women's bobsleigh, with USA seven hundredths of a second behind, and Canada rounding out the podium.