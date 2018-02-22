Marit Bjorgen made history as the most successful Winter Olympian of all time with a bronze medal in the women's team sprint free cross-country skiing event.

Winter Olympics 2018: Norway's Marit Bjorgen wins record 14th medal

Bjorgen, 37, was part of the Norway team that completed the podium to secure a 14th career Winter Olympics medal and fourth of the Pyeongchang Games.

Bjorgen already holds the outright record of seven gold medals for a woman, and now moves clear of the tie of 13 overall medals she held with compatriot and biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen.

She won her first medal at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, a silver in the 4x5-kilometer relay, and was second on the podium in the 10K classical in Turin four years later.

Three gold medals, a silver and bronze followed in Vancouver, and she collected three more golds in Sochi four years ago.

In Pyeongchang, Bjorgen already had won gold in 4x5K relay, as well as silver in the 15K skiathlon and bronze in the 10K freestyle.



21FEB Cross-Country Skiing - Ladies’ Team Sprint Free

2/21 크로스컨트리 스키 - 여자 팀 스프린트 프리



Gold United States of America

Silver Sweden

Bronze Norway



Congratulations!축하합니다! pic.twitter.com/oJ2BsOL3Uh

— PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 21, 2018







United States won the gold in the team sprint free, marking the first time America has won a cross-country medal in a women's event.