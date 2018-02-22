Penn State schedule, roster, recruiting and what to watch in 2018

Four points kept Penn State out of the Big Ten championship game and, consequently, the College Football Playoff in 2017. The Nittany Lions lost by one point to Ohio State, then by a field goal to Michigan State; that was the difference in an 11-win season that ended with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.
James Franklin has guided Penn State to consecutive 11-win seasons, and quarterback Trace McSorley returns to lead a high-flying offense that averaged 41.1 points a game in 2017.
MORE: Big Ten conference primer
Penn State is ranked No. 10 in Sporting News' way-too-early top 25. Here's an early look at the Nittany Lions heading into 2018:
Penn State schedule 2018
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|April 21
|Blue-White Spring Game
|University Park, Pa.
|Sept. 1
|Appalachian State
|University Park, Pa.
|Sept. 8
|at Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Sept. 15
|Kent State
|University Park, Pa.
|Sept. 21
|at Illinois (Friday)
|Champaign, Ill.
|Sept. 29
|No. 4 Ohio State
|University Park, Pa.
|Oct. 6
|Bye
|Off
|Oct. 13
|No. 16 Michigan State
|University Park, Pa.
|Oct. 20
|at Indiana
|Bloomington, Ind.
|Oct. 27
|Iowa
|University Park, Pa.
|Nov. 3
|at No. 17 Michigan
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Nov. 10
|No. 6 Wisconsin
|University Park, Pa.
|Nov. 17
|at Rutgers
|Piscataway, N.J.
|Nov. 24
|Maryland
|University Park, Pa.
|Dec. 1
|Big Ten championship
|Indianapolis
Penn State 2018 recruiting
Penn State had the No. 5 recruiting class in 2018 according to 247Sports' Composite team rankings, the second-ranked class in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, Pa.) is the highest-ranked player in the class and is already on campus. The Nittany Lions also added five-star receiver Justin Shorter (South Brunswick, Monmouth Junction N.J.) and all-purpose back Ricky Slade (C.D. Hylton, Woodbridge, Va.). It's another loaded class that shows Franklin's recruiting influence within the Big Ten is strengthening.
MORE: One big thing for each top-10 class
Penn State football roster 2018
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Year
|1
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|R-Fr.
|2
|Tommy Stevens
|QB
|R-Jr.
|2
|Isaiah Humphries
|S
|Fr.
|3
|DeAndre Thompkins
|WR
|Sr.
|3
|Donovan Johnson
|CB
|R-Fr.
|4
|Nick Scott
|S
|Sr.
|5
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|So.
|6
|Cam Brown
|LB
|Jr.
|7
|Jake Zembiec
|QB
|R-So.
|7
|Koa Farmer
|LB
|Sr.
|8
|Mark Allen
|RB
|Sr.
|9
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Sr.
|9
|Jarvis Miller
|LB
|R-Jr.
|10
|Brandon Polk
|WR
|R-Jr.
|11
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Fr.
|12
|Mac Hippenhammer
|WR
|R-Fr.
|13
|Ellis Brooks
|LB
|R-Fr.
|14
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|R-Fr.
|14
|Zech McPhearson
|CB
|R-So.
|15
|Michael Shuster
|QB
|R-So.
|16
|John Petrishen
|S
|R-Jr.
|17
|Garrett Taylor
|S
|R-Jr.
|18
|Jonathan Holland
|TE/H
|R-Jr.
|18
|Shaka Toney
|DE
|R-So.
|19
|Torrence Brown
|DE
|Sr.
|19
|Trent Gordon
|CB
|Fr.
|20
|Jabari Butler
|CB
|R-Jr.
|20
|Johnathan Thomas
|RB
|Sr.
|21
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|Sr.
|23
|Ayron Monroe
|S
|R-Jr.
|24
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Jr.
|24
|DJ Brown
|CB
|R-Fr.
|25
|Brelin Faison-Walden
|LB
|R-Fr.
|26
|Jonathan Sutherland
|S
|R-Fr.
|29
|John Reid
|CB
|R-Jr.
|30
|Kevin Givens
|DT
|R-Jr.
|31
|Christopher Welde
|RB
|R-Jr.
|32
|Journey Brown
|RB
|R-Fr.
|33
|Jake Cooper
|LB
|Sr.
|34
|Shane Simmons
|DE
|R-So.
|35
|Justin Neff
|S
|R-Fr.
|36
|Jan Johnson
|LB
|R-Jr.
|37
|Drew Hartlaub
|S
|R-Fr.
|38
|Lamont Wade
|S
|So.
|39
|Frank Di Leo
|LB
|R-Jr.
|40
|Nick Eury
|RB
|R-So.
|40
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Fr.
|41
|Joe Arcangelo
|TE
|R-Jr.
|41
|Dae'Lun Darien
|LB
|R-So.
|42
|Ellison Jordan
|DT
|R-So.
|44
|Brailyn Franklin
|LB
|R-Fr.
|45
|Joe DuMond
|DE
|R-So.
|46
|Nick Tarburton
|LB
|Fr.
|47
|Will Blair
|LB
|R-So.
|48
|Shareef Miller
|DE
|R-Jr.
|49
|Daniel Joseph
|DE
|R-So.
|50
|Max Chizmar
|LB
|R-Fr.
|51
|Jason Vranic
|LB
|Sr.
|51
|Alex Gellerstedt
|OL
|R-So.
|52
|Ryan Bates
|OL
|R-Jr.
|53
|Fred Hansard
|DT
|R-Fr.
|54
|Robert Windsor
|DT
|R-Jr.
|55
|Antonio Shelton
|DT
|R-So.
|58
|Evan Presta
|DT
|R-Fr.
|62
|Michal Menet
|OL
|R-So.
|64
|Zach Simpson
|OL
|R-Jr.
|66
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Jr.
|68
|Hunter Kelly
|OL
|R-So.
|69
|C.J. Thorpe
|OL
|R-Fr.
|71
|Will Fries
|OL
|R-So.
|72
|Robbie Martin
|OL
|R-Fr.
|73
|Mike Miranda
|OL
|R-Fr.
|74
|Steven Gonzalez
|OL
|R-Jr.
|75
|Des Holmes
|OL
|R-Fr.
|76
|Sterling Jenkins
|OL
|R-Jr.
|77
|Chasz Wright
|OL
|Sr.
|79
|Charlie Shuman
|OL
|Sr.
|80
|Justin Weller
|WR
|R-Fr.
|80
|Danny Dalton
|TE/H
|R-So.
|81
|Cam Sullivan-Brown
|WR
|R-Fr.
|82
|Tyler Shoop
|WR
|R-Jr.
|82
|Zack Kuntz
|TE/H
|Fr.
|83
|Alex Hoenstine
|WR
|R-Fr.
|83
|Nick Bowers
|TE/H
|R-Jr.
|84
|Juwan Johnson
|WR
|R-Jr.
|85
|Isaac Lutz
|WR
|R-So.
|89
|Colton Maxwell
|WR
|R-So.
|90
|Damion Barber
|DT
|R-Fr.
|91
|Chris Stoll
|SN
|R-Fr.
|92
|Corey Bolds
|DT
|R-Fr.
|93
|Blake Gillikin
|P/K
|Jr.
|94
|Joe Calcagno
|SN
|R-Fr.
|96
|Kyle Vasey
|SN
|Sr.
|97
|Ryan Buchholz
|DE
|R-Jr.
|97
|Carson Landis
|K/P
|R-Fr.
|98
|Mike Curry
|LS
|R-Jr.
|98
|Dan Vasey
|DL/LS
|R-Fr.
|99
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DE
|Sr.
What to watch in 2018:
1. Will offense miss a beat?
Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead took the head coaching job at Mississippi State, and All-American running back Saquon Barkley left for the NFL. Franklin promoted Ricky Rahne, who spent the last four seasons as an offensive assistant, into the offensive coordinator role. Rahne made a strong first impression with the play-calling in the Fiesta Bowl victory, and will have an experienced quarterback to work with in 2018. Moorhead's impact can't be understated, but the continuity within the offensive staff should help.
2. Who is the running back?
12 Mac Hippenhammer WR R-Fr.
Miles Sanders averaged 6.2 yards per carry in spot duty behind Barkley in 2017, and Mark Allen also saw some carries. But Barkley is a once-in-a-decade-type running back, and his kind of production won't be easily replaced. Slade put up big numbers in high school and could figure into the mix, but the Nittany Lions need to achieve the same balance that made the offense so dangerous in 2016 and '17. That could mean a breakout season for Sanders.
3. How good can the pass rush be?
Shareef Miller and Shaka Toney showed promise as pass-rushers in 2017, and Parsons adds another high-ceiling defensive end to the mix. Penn State is trying to build the same depth up front that the College Football Playoff regulars have, and that could make the difference in closing time. Keep an eye on how that defensive front develops.