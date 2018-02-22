News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Chiefs lineman wants to add ‘M.D.’ to jersey after completing medical school

Sporting News
Sporting News /

When Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif completes medical school in May, he may have the coolest M.D. business card ever — his jersey.

Chiefs lineman wants to add ‘M.D.’ to jersey after completing medical school

Chiefs lineman wants to add ‘M.D.’ to jersey after completing medical school

Duvernay-Tardif told the Kansas City Star he wants his jersey nameplate to read “Duvernay-Tardif M.D.” once he completes his seven-year journey through medical school with one final exam this spring.

"I've already started a conversation with the league office, and they say that anything is possible," Duvernay-Tardif said.



Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2014 out of McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. He signed a five-year extension with the team last February and has two more life goals to accomplish after becoming a doctor.

"If I make it to the Pro Bowl in the same year that I graduate from medicine ... and win the Super Bowl, then I don't know what I'm going to do," Duvernay-Tardif said. "All my goals will be accomplished."

Back To Top