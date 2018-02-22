When Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif completes medical school in May, he may have the coolest M.D. business card ever — his jersey.

Chiefs lineman wants to add ‘M.D.’ to jersey after completing medical school

Duvernay-Tardif told the Kansas City Star he wants his jersey nameplate to read “Duvernay-Tardif M.D.” once he completes his seven-year journey through medical school with one final exam this spring.

"I've already started a conversation with the league office, and they say that anything is possible," Duvernay-Tardif said.



#Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is talking to the league about adding "M.D." to his jersey next season (per @KCStar). pic.twitter.com/y62TJQWlYX

— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 19, 2018



Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2014 out of McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. He signed a five-year extension with the team last February and has two more life goals to accomplish after becoming a doctor.

"If I make it to the Pro Bowl in the same year that I graduate from medicine ... and win the Super Bowl, then I don't know what I'm going to do," Duvernay-Tardif said. "All my goals will be accomplished."