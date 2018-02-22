Shaq pokes fun at Charles Barkley on birthday with 'Fat Panther' Rolling Stone cover

Charles Barkley turned 55 on Tuesday, so to celebrate, Shaquille O'Neal shared a photoshopped version of the viral Chadwick Boseman Rolling Stone cover and called it “The Fat Panther.”
This was the original cover:
The "Inside the NBA" analysts have taken turns roasting each other in the past.
"I bring championships. That's what I do."
Happy Birthday, Chuck.