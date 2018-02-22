News

Shaq pokes fun at Charles Barkley on birthday with 'Fat Panther' Rolling Stone cover

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Charles Barkley turned 55 on Tuesday, so to celebrate, Shaquille O'Neal shared a photoshopped version of the viral Chadwick Boseman Rolling Stone cover and called it “The Fat Panther.”



WATCH: Best moments from Kobe and Shaq's TNT interview

This was the original cover:



MORE: Charles Barkley to host SNL on March 3



The "Inside the NBA" analysts have taken turns roasting each other in the past.



Happy Birthday, Chuck.

