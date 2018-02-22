Charles Barkley turned 55 on Tuesday, so to celebrate, Shaquille O'Neal shared a photoshopped version of the viral Chadwick Boseman Rolling Stone cover and called it “The Fat Panther.”



Shaq pokes fun at Charles Barkley on birthday with 'Fat Panther' Rolling Stone cover Happy birthday to the great Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/EnjTzJ8wBB

— SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 21, 2018



This was the original cover:



Chadwick Boseman is front & center for Rolling Stone magazine #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/9620tfDdMj

— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 19, 2018



The "Inside the NBA" analysts have taken turns roasting each other in the past.



"I bring championships. That's what I do."



Shaq & Chuck going at it... pic.twitter.com/LQh3aMkLVq

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2018



Happy Birthday, Chuck.