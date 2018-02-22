Gloucester centre Scott to re-join Edinburgh

Scotland centre Matt Scott is to leave Gloucester and return to Edinburgh on a two-year deal at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old chalked up 74 appearances for his hometown club before departing for the Premiership ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Scott, who has 39 international caps, is now to return to the Scottish capital and believes he is coming back a more complete player.

"Having spoken with [Edinburgh boss] Richard Cockerill about what he has done so far at the club and his vision for the future, I have no doubt that it will be a fantastic environment moving forward," he told the club's official website.

"I can't wait to get back playing with some of my best mates and pushing to win trophies with my hometown club.

"I've had a great two years at Gloucester and believe I'm a far better player and person from my experiences in the Premiership."