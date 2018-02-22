When Daniel Murphy comes back from offseason knee surgery, he does not plan on going to the disabled list again. Taking that into account, he is not rushing to get back onto the field and risking pushing back his timetable for a full recovery.

Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy still recovering, won't commit to opening day return

"I think it's the understanding of when … the training staff lets me go and it's time to play, you only want to come off the DL once," Murphy told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. "I don't want to start playing games and then have to stop."

Murphy — who batted .322 in 2017, good for second in the National League — underwent debridement and microfracture surgery on his right knee in mid-October and has been rehabbing since. He has yet to run at full speed and is currently not allowed to swing a bat.

New Washington manager Dave Martinez is not looking to hinder his star second baseman's progress by putting him the lineup too early.

"I'm more concerned about rushing him and him not being fully ready," Martinez said. "When we get him back, we don't want him to go back on the DL, we want to get him back for the whole season."

Murphy, 32, would not commit to being ready on opening day, but he is satisfied with his progress.

"I think the work has been good," he said. "Currently right now, a lot of strengthening in the weight room, starting to get introduced to some baseball activities. Right now, it's mostly just laying on the strength as much as we can to get my body and my leg ready."