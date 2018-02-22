Billionaire ’frontrunner’ emerges to purchase Panthers

Billionaire David Tepper, who has a five-percent stake in the Steelers, is the frontrunner to purchase the Panthers, NFL.com reported.

Tepper, 60, is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, a global hedge fund firm based in Miami Beach. He’s worth an estimated $11 billion, according to Forbes.

Considering Tepper’s familiarity with NFL ownership, garnering approval from 75 percent of the league’s 32 owners shouldn’t be a major issue. Jimmy Haslam, who bought the Browns in 2012, also had a minority stake in the Steelers.

Carolina is expected to set a new NFL record and fetch more than $2 billion after the Bills set the current record in 2014 when they sold for $1.4 billion to the Pegula family.

Jerry Richardson, 81, announced he would sell the Panthers in December after several allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced. He is currently under investigation by the NFL.