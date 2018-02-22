Missouri G Terrence Phillips, two-year starter, kicked off team

Missouri junior guard Terrence Phillips, a two-year starter moved into an off-the-bench role this season, has been kicked off team, the university confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Phillips was suspended indefinitely last month when Missouri’s Title IX office launched an investigation of him after receiving complaints from at least four women, alleging physical abuse, stalking and nonconsensual recording of a sexual encounter.

A team spokesman had no other comment other than to confirm Tuesday that Phillips was no longer a member of the Tigers program.

His name had been removed from Mizzou's online roster ahead of Tuesday night's overtime loss to Ole Miss, though, according to the Post-Dispatch, he still is listed as enrolled on the school's online student database.

In two-plus seasons, Phillips started 54 of 83 games and averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 assists per game. However, after averaging 28 minutes as a sophomore, he was playing only 10 minutes per game this season under first-year coach Cuonzo Martin and averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 assists in the reduced role before the suspension.

The Tigers (18-10, 8-7 in the SEC) have been down to eight scholarship players the past month because of Phillips' absence and a pair of midseason transfers. They've lost two straight but currently are solidly projected to make the NCAA Tournament.