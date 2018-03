PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear a case against Russian curling athlete Alexander Krushelnitsky on Thursday, the tribunal said on Wednesday.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife in mixed doubles curling, tested positive for meldonium, a drug that aids endurance. He has denied taking banned substances.



