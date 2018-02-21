Rugby Union: No police action against Gloucester coach Ackermann or son after nightclub incident

Gloucester Rugby have welcomed the decision by police not to take further action against head coach Johan Ackermann or his son, flanker Ruan, over an alleged incident in a nightclub.

In December, police confirmed they were looking into a fracas that occurred following Gloucester's 69-21 win over Zebre in the European Challenge Cup, in which the Ackermanns were reportedly involved.

The club stated that they would "unreservedly" back the pair, and Gloucester Constabulary have confirmed the issue will be taken no further.

A Gloucester statement read: "A police investigation into a recent incident involving Johan and Ruan Ackermann has confirmed that no further action will be taken.

"Having fully supported Johan and Ruan throughout this process, the club is delighted with the outcome of the investigation.

"Today's news allows everyone involved to move on and to focus on an important few weeks on the pitch in the run in to the end of the season."