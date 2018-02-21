Winter Olympics: Bjorgen makes history with 14th Games medal

Marit Bjorgen made history as the most successful Winter Olympian of all time with a bronze medal in the women's team sprint free cross-country skiing event.

Winter Olympics 2018: Bjorgen makes history with 14th Games medal

The 37-year-old was part of the Norway team that completed the podium to secure a 14th career Winter Olympics medal, and fourth of the Pyeongchang Games.

Bjorgen already holds the outright record of seven gold medals for a woman, and now moves clear of the joint-record of 13 overall medals she held with compatriot and biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Emotional Lindsey Vonn admits ‘body hurts’ after downhill bronze

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Britain’s Team Muirhead secure curling semi-final

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Elise Christie could flourish with sport switch but may be hampered by lack of facilities

She won her first medal back at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, a silver in the 4x5 kilometre relay, and was second on the podium in the 10kilometre classical in Turin four years later.

Three gold medals, a silver and bronze followed in Vancouver, while she collected a further three golds in Sochi four years ago.

In Pyeongchang, Bjorgen had already won gold in 4x5km relay, as well as silver in the 15km skiathlon and bronze in the 10km freestyle.

United States were the victors, marking the first time America has won a cross-country medal in a women's event.