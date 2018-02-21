Cricket: Short's fifty and Agar's spin seal deserved Australian tri-series win

D'Arcy Short's sublime fifty followed excellent work with the ball by Ashton Agar as Australia secured a deserved Twenty20 tri-series final victory over New Zealand by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Short's fifty and Agar's spin seal deserved Australian tri-series win

Australia, whose win leaves them top to the T20 international rankings, have been superb throughout the series, winning all four of their group games against the Black Caps and England.

Another fine showing in the field, led by Agar's 3-27 restricted New Zealand to 150-9, Ross Taylor's gritty unbeaten 43 ensuring a competitive chase in Auckland.

It was a performance that was backed up with the bat, Short's electric 50 off just 30 balls setting up Glenn Maxwell (20 not out) and Aaron Finch (18 no) to essentially complete Australia's chase – which was unfortunately ended by the rain with David Warner's side on 121-3 with 32 balls remaining.

Martin Guptill (21 off 15) and Colin Munro (29 off 14) had New Zealand off to flier, but when they fell in consecutive overs the Black Caps' order never really recovered.

Agar was tormentor-in-chief, first thudding one into Kane Williamson's (9) off stump, before Mark Chapman (8) was trapped lbw with a reverse sweep and Colin de Grandhomme (10) sent one to Maxwell at cow corner.

Taylor's resilient knock at least took New Zealand to a competitive total, but Ish Sodhi (13) was the only player other than Taylor to reach double figures after De Grandhomme fell.

Australia began at a more sauntered pace than New Zealand, but quickly accelerated thanks to Short's electric knock, which was briefly interrupted by the first rain delay.

The opener hit 15 runs off Trent Boult in the fifth over, including a brilliant hoick for six over leg side, before smacking Tim Southee for back-to-back maximums – the second a magnificent blow over long on.

His swift fifty came with a nutmeg of De Grandhomme, who had just made a brilliant stop on the backward square leg boundary, but his effort ended when he spiralled a Munro delivery into the hands of Chapman at long on.

That started a mini stumble as Sodhi bowled Warner (25), and Agar (2) – batting at three with Chris Lynn having dislocated his shoulder in the field – stumped after failing to deal with wide Mitchell Santner delivery.

Maxwell and Finch picked up the strike, though, and were just warming up with a six each when the heavens opened again and brought a premature end to proceedings.