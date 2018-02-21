Winter Olympics 2018: Vonn 'won't be beaten' by 'savage abuse'

Lindsey Vonn has taken aim at the "savage abuse" she has received on social medial, but insists she will "not be beaten" by internet trolls.

The American great became the oldest female alpine skier at 33 to make the Winter Olympics podium when she finished third in Wednesday's downhill race, with Sophia Goggia taking gold.

Despite her astounding success in the sport, Vonn has found herself the target of intermittent abuse online after saying in December she would not visit the White House should she win a medal in Pyeongchang stating that she was representing America and not president Donald Trump.

Vonn, likely skiing in her last Winter Olympics, remains unrelenting in her stance, and hopes that social media is used in a more positive way.

Speaking after her downhill race, she said: "I think the most important thing with social media is to be who you are.

"I think social media can be used in a positive way if you're a good person. I feel like recently it's just taken a different turn and I hope it turns around.

"Instead of tearing people down we can build people up. That's what sports is about. You're supposed to be uplifting. This is the Olympics, we cheer for every country, instead of someone hoping that someone takes a fall or skis off a cliff and dies.

"It's hard for me to understand the thought process of the savage abuse I've taken on the internet. In real life most people wouldn't say that to me to my face.

"I will not be beaten. I stand strong and I'm proud of what I represent and who I am.

"I'm very proud to hold the American flag on the podium. All Americans deserve to hold the flag and be proud of their country no matter what their beliefs because that's what makes America great."

Vonn added that she wanted to "win for my Grandpa" and wears the initials of her grandfather Don Kildow, who died in November.

But after a series of serious injuries she doubts she will make another Olympics.

"I wish I could keep skiing and I wish my body doesn't hurt as bad as it does," she told BBC Sport.

"It's hard to process it's my last Olympic downhill race. I really want to keep racing forever, but I can't."