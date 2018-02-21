Benjamin Mendy is on schedule to be part of France's plans for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to head coach Didier Deschamps.

Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps

The left-back made a fine start to life in the Premier League following a £52million move from Monaco to Manchester City, but suffered a ruptured cruciate knee ligament in September.

City boss Pep Guardiola initially predicted a late-April return for the 23-year-old, with Les Bleus' opening Group C fixture against Australia scheduled for June 16.

"He is in good time, if not very good," Deschamps told SFR Sport. "Afterwards, he has to get back into the rhythm, in the collective training, resume the competition.

"But he does everything, I know he has the will.

"In absolute terms, today I do not have the answer, but he does everything to be in good shape, taking into account what he has gone through.

"There is no point in rushing too much, he must have recovered the flexion, the extension, so that he no longer has apprehension."