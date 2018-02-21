Team USA at the Olympics: Figure skaters fall on ice, Alpine skiers make history

Team USA saw success during Tuesday's coverage of the Winter Olympics with the women's downhill, but there were also a few mistakes that could cost the Americans a medal in both figure skating and men's hockey.

In the short program of the women's singles, both Brandi Tennell and Mirai Nagasu made costly falls during their routines. Tennell, who was virtually unknown just a few months ago, fell down 30 seconds into her skate, which cost her a one-point deduction. She was able to recover and finish her routine, but scored a 64.01 and enters the free program 11th.

Nagasu, who made history as the first American to land a triple axel jump during a Winter Games, also fell. She finished the highest of the Americans with a score of 66.93, but was still ninth in the field.



Karen Chen was the last to compete for Team USA and skated to a score of 65.90.



The U.S. had a strong showing in the downhill, with three Americans finishing in the top 10 for the first time in Olympic history. Lindsey Vonn, 33, became the oldest female to medal at an Olympics in Alpine skiing history and also became the first American with multiple medals in the downhill. Alice McKennis finished fifth while Breezy Johnson was seventh.

Less than 24 hours after defeating Slovakia 5-1, Team USA played Czech Republic in a thrilling quarterfinal that went into a shootout after a scoreless overtime. The Americans failed to net the puck in the shootout and were eliminated from the tournament with the 3-2 loss.

In the inaugural snowboarding big air event, Team USA will have three Americans competing for spots on the podium. Kyle Mack (88.75), Chris Corning (88.00) and Red Gerard (85.00), who won gold in the slopestyle, all made it into the final with a strong chance to win.

The women's two-man bobsled team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs have a shot at bringing home Team USA's first gold since 2002. The two are second behind the German team of Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz entering the finals. Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans are in fourth place, just 0.32 seconds off the lead. The gold medal will be decided Wednesday.

In the 2x6 km women + 2x7.5 km men mixed biathlon relay, the U.S. team finished 15th. Joanne Reid, Tim Burke, Susan Dunklee, Lowell Bailey finished 3 minutes, 31 seconds behind France's winning squad.

Who said what?

Vonn said at the beginning of the Games that she was competing for her late grandfather who passed away earlier this year. After winning the bronze, she was extremely emotional hoping she made him proud.

“It’s been really hard for me not to get emotional for so many reasons, especially because of my grandfather. I wanted to win so much because of him, but I still think I made him proud," Vonn said after her bronze medal finish. "Our family never gives up and I never gave up. I kept working hard and I'm really proud of this medal and I know he is too."



Did you see this?

Ryan Donato has stepped up big for Team USA in hockey. He scored his fifth goal of the Olympics just over six minutes into the quarterfinal vs. Czech Republic. That feat is pretty impressive for the 21-year-old Harvard product as only three other U.S. players have scored five or more goals at the Olympics since 1994.

What's next?

A gold medal is on the line during the final game of the women's hockey tournament. Team USA will face rival Canada with live coverage starting at 10:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.