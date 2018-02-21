Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes lauded Thomas Muller after the forward's brace against Besiktas, saying the German could score "out of nothing".

The Bundesliga giants all but sealed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals after thrashing Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Muller and Robert Lewandowski scored braces at Allianz Arena to go with a Kingsley Coman goal on Tuesday.

Heynckes was full of praise for Muller, who has scored three goals in five Champions League games this season.

"It's really interesting if such matches come up how the players get fit and how they get prepared," he said.

"If we look at Thomas, it's really extreme. He knows the Champions League is something special and we have to show special performances.

"I think that if Thomas hadn't been injured for five weeks then he could have scored even more goals because he, as a player, shows strong performances and he always motivates the other players.

"He is a player that fits in well and is an important part of our system.

"Out of nothing he can score goals, like the first goal or the second one where we were successful with our vertical play.

"With quick reactions, he was at the right time, at the right place and this is typical Muller. He is able to do it."

The second leg of the tie will be played in Istanbul on March 14.