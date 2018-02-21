The Team USA hockey team is done in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Team USA men's hockey eliminated by Czech Republic

The Americans were unable to advance to the medal round of the 2018 Winter Olympics following Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Czech Republic at Gangneung Hockey Centre.

Following a scoreless overtime period, the U.S. went 0 for 5 in the shootout. The Czech Republic netted just one goal, but that was enough. Petr Koukal scored as the second Czech skater, beating American goalie Ryan Zapolski five-hole.

Brian O'Neill had a chance to net the game-winner, but hit the post with 2:40 remaining in the third period.

"Obviously we had our chances," Team USA captain Brian Gionta told NBC Sports. "We just couldn't put it together and settle it down in that key moment.

"We had a good group of guys. We worked hard, we gave it everything we had. Unfortunately, we came up short."

Team USA, which went 1-1-1 in pool play, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win over Slovakia. The Czechs are still unbeaten in the 2018 Games and will play the Russia-Norway winner in a semifinal.

The U.S. scored first in Wednesday's game as Ryan Donato recorded his fifth goal of these Olympics.

Jan Kolar tied things up late in the first period. The Czechs took a 2-1 lead with Tomas Kundratek's goal eight minutes into the second period. But the Americans got the equalizer as Jim Slater beat Czech goalie Pavel Francouz for a shorthanded goal with 9:37 remaining in the second.

Each goalie protected his net in a scoreless third. Francouz stopped 18 of 20 shots while Zapolski had 27 saves on 29 chances.

"It's tough. At the end of the day, we've got to perform when we got our chances," Donato told NBC. "To win this tournament, you've got to capitalize on most of them."

Despite the loss, the 21-year-old Donato — a Boston Bruins draft pick — called playing in the Olympics "an unbelievable experience."

"I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity to be here," Donato said. "I'll look back at it as a positive experience and hopefully it will benefit my game in the future."