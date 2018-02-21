IOC dismisses Pound 'old farts' criticism

The International Olympic Committee has refuted criticism from its longest-serving member Dick Pound on its handling of the Russian doping affair and won't rule out an ethics probe.

The 75-year-old Canadian, with 40 years on the IOC its doyen, was quoted by British paper Evening Standard as saying "only athletes can scare IOC old farts into beating cheats".

IOC spokesman Mark Adams confirmed to reporters on Wednesday IOC vice-president John Coates had written a letter in response in which he called the criticism of the former World Anti Doping Agency boss Pound "offensive", according to the insidethegames portal.

"I think John Coates wanted to remind Dick Pound that there was a full discussion of the process. There was a vote. It was unanimous apart from two abstentions. You should listen to the membership," Adams said.

"It is about politics not personalities," Adams said.

"If you don't like the coffee shop or the coffee or the decor, go to another coffee shop."

Asked about possible disciplinary measures, Adams said: "It may be a matter for the ethics committee but there is nothing yet."

Despite his criticism Pound didn't vote against but abstained in the pre-PyeongChang Games vote to endorse a December decision of the executive board not to impose a blanket ban on Russia and allow them to compete as neutrals.

The other abstention came from Briton Adam Pengilly, sent home last week over an incident with a security guard.

Two years ago Pound also voted in favour of allowing the Russian team to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Games.