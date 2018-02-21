It'll be a busy day for Team USA in Pyeongchang during Wednesday's coverage of the Olympics.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Wednesday, Feb. 21, in Pyeongchang

Key events for the U.S. include the final runs of women's bobsled; the halfpipe in men's freestyle skiing — where David Wise will look to bring home another gold — and Team USA's women's hockey team playing archrival Canada for the gold medal.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern). Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics can also be streamed on fuboTV (sign up for a seven-day free trial).

Wednesday, Feb. 21

— Freestyle skiing: Men will compete in ski cross seeding (2 a.m., NBC).

— Cross-country skiing: Men and women will compete in team sprints. The women, led by Jessie Diggins, have a shot at making history and giving the USA its first medal of the sport if they make it to the podium (10:45 a.m., NBCSN).

— Speed skating: Men and women will compete in the team pursuit (10:45 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m., NBC).

— Bobsled: In the women's final runs event, Elana Meyers Taylor is a contender for an Olympic gold along with teammate Jamie Greubel Poser. Team USA will have to look out for Canada's two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, Kaillie Humphries (9:30 a.m., NBCSN; 8 p.m., NBC).

— Freestyle skiing: The men compete in the halfpipe final, where defending Olympic champion David Wise is expected to lead the U.S. (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC.)

— Alpine skiing: Men will compete in the slalom during prime time, with gold medal coverage. (Live starting at 11:35 p.m., NBC.)

— Hockey: Women will compete against Canada in the gold medal game. (Live starting at 10:45 p.m., NBCSN.)