GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Alina Zagitova set a world record in figure skating's women's singles short program on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set barely 15 minutes earlier.

The Olympic Athlete from Russia scored 82.92 points and moved into first place ahead of compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who had earlier scored 81.61 points.



