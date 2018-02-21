IOC call on Russia's closing ceremony bid

International Olympic Committee executives will meet on Saturday afternoon to decide whether Russian athletes can take part in the Pyeongchang Games closing ceremony under their own flag the next day.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams confirmed the date on Wednesday but left it open when their decision would be published and whether the Russian delegation would be heard.

It also remains unclear whether the executives would ask the IOC Session for approval of their decision.

The Session is to reconvene Sunday morning to elect new members but doubts have been raised whether a quorum can be reached after many members have left South Korea, even though Adams insisted "there will be a quorum".

Russia's Olympic Committee was suspended in December over doping practices. Its team is competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia at the Games without its own flag and anthem.

The IOC said Russia could be reinstated for the closing ceremony if they behaved well, with an implementation panel looking into this matter and then reporting to the executive board.