



To-do lists for every major league team



Sporting News' to-do list for every major league team It's that time of year again, when baseball writers across America begin their MLB preview articles with "it's that time of year again." Sporting News has compiled a to-do list for every team, detailing what needs to get done to have a successful season, or at least one that was better than last year. After all, it’s that time of year again. (Clubs listed in alphabetical order.)



Arizona Diamondbacks' to-do list



By Alec Brzezinski After losing to the Dodgers in the postseason last year, the Diamondbacks learned exactly what they need to do to make a true playoff run. With MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt back in the fold and a young rotation developing into something special, Arizona isn't far from becoming a real threat for the World Series. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Here are three things on the Diamondbacks' spring to-do list:

1. Take a good look at the bullpen

Archie Bradley, having resurrected his career as a reliever last season, is expected to close. Brad Boxberger was added to solidify the eighth inning, but the rest of the bullpen presents question marks. Even moving Bradley to closer is a gamble because he's never before held ninth-inning duties. The Diamondbacks won't get far in the postseason with a lackluster bullpen.

2. Work on Jake Lamb's consistency

Jake Lamb, 27, is among the most talented third basemen in baseball, especially at the plate — where his immense power helped him hit 59 home runs over the past two seasons. Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, Lamb has also batted below .250 both of those seasons, making him a frustrating player. Lamb hit .279 with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs before the All-Star break last season but dipped to .207 with 10 home runs after the break. A little more consistency from Lamb would give Arizona valuable lineup depth.

3. Get over the loss of outfielder J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez is gone to the Red Sox and with him the 29 home runs in just 62 games with the Diamondbacks last season (after coming over from Detroit in July). But the Diamondbacks hardly missed a beat, announcing Monday that they had agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Jarrod Dyson shortly after the Red Sox announced a five-year, $110 million contract with Martinez, clearly out of Arizona's price range, then reportedly acquiring Steven Souza from the Rays on Tuesday in a three-team deal. Dyson, 33, led the Mariners with 28 stolen bases last season despite going out in September following core-muscle surgery. Not only does he have the speed to play all three outfield positions, but he also provides a strong, positive clubhouse presence — and he has a World Series ring from his days with the Royals. Souza, 28, complements those attributes with power. He hit 30 homers last season for Tampa Bay and posted an .810 OPS that balanced out his .239 batting average.



Atlanta Braves' to-do list



By Thomas Lott The Braves won 70 games for the first time since 2014, finishing with a 70-92 record in 2017, and there were legitimate signs of progress on the field. What Atlanta has to figure out now is how much it wants to improve this season as it is figuring out when it wants to come out of rebuilding mode. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. So what is on the Braves' to-do list this spring?

1. Deal with Dansby

As talented as Dansby Swanson may be, he has not lived up to the billing as the No. 1 overall draft pick. He hit .232 with six home runs in 144 games in 2017, but interestingly was good primarily in high-leverage situations. According to Baseball Reference, Swanson hit .319 in 111 plate appearances in high-leverage moments, but .199 in 255 low-leverage at-bats. Atlanta needs production from Swanson in all situations. That's what teams are supposed to get out of No. 1 overall picks. If the Braves can turn him into a legit starting shortstop that would be great, if he doesn't produce and produce early it may be time to consider trying someone else at his spot.

2. Make rotation decisions

Beyond Julio Teheran there is very little settled in the Braves' rotation. They have a fair number of pitchers with a decent amount of experience in Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy, but there is little idea how their rotation will shake out. Is McCarthy the No. 2 starter or is it Foltynewicz? Who fills out the rotation? Is it Sean Newcomb, Max Fried, Luiz Gohara, Lucas Sims or (insert 2017 minor leaguer's name here)? They have a lot of options but very little set in stone.

3. Decide to rush or not to rush Acuna

At this point if you follow the Braves you know Ronald Acuna. The 20-year-old batted .325 across three levels in his age-19 season in 2017 and looks to be every bit of the best prospect in baseball. The Braves have some good players in their outfield led by Ender Inciarte, but they have no one who can match what Acuna can do. So do the Braves go ahead and give Acuna a shot to start or do they give him some more time to develop? That's a question Atlanta will have to answer this spring.



Baltimore Orioles' to-do list



By Alec Brzezinski The Orioles once again have an intriguing lineup in place heading into the 2018 season, but face similar problems with their rotation. Can they fix it in time to make the postseason? Baltimore struggled last season in a tough AL East. While Manny Machado was floated as a possible trade piece this winter, he's still on the roster playing a new position this season. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Here are three things on the Orioles' to-do list:

1. Find out if Machado can succeed at shortstop

With just one year left on his contract, Machado, was linked with a number of teams this offseason, but his desire to play shortstop helped keep him in Baltimore. The Orioles will move Tim Beckham to third base, which gives them an athletic infield. Machado hit .259 with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs last season, but the Orioles have to ensure switching positions won't affect his hitting. The Orioles need to use spring training to decide if the switch is worth it. Machado's bat makes him elite, and he's won two Gold Gloves at third base.

2. Add a couple more arms to the starting rotation

Baltimore's rotation is in desperate need of a makeover. Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy appear poised to lead the way right now, but the Orioles lack depth behind them. Gabriel Ynoa, 24, could be an X-factor, and the Orioles did sign Andrew Cashner, but Baltimore should add a couple more established names this spring if it wants to compete. Baltimore had been linked with Jake Odorizzi (recently traded to Twins) and Astros long reliever Collin McHugh, and some intriguing free agents remain on the market (a Jake Arrieta reunion?). It appears the Orioles are willing to bring a few more pitchers in this spring, which should help them remain competitive in the AL East.

3. Figure out right-field opening

The Orioles would likely rather have Mark Trumbo serve as designated hitter, which leaves a huge hole at right field. Austin Hays, 22, who had 13 hits in 60 at bats last season, seems like the leader to earn the job, but it wouldn't hurt Baltimore to add the likes of Carlos Gonzalez or Carlos Gomez for competition.



Boston Red Sox' to-do list



By Alec Brzezinski The Red Sox have looked like world beaters at times during the last two seasons, but haven't been able to produce long postseason runs. Can that change this season? Boston has been quiet this offseason, playing cat-and-mouse with high-priced free agents such as J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer. The Sox also reportedly turned down a trade for Yasiel Puig. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. While the Red Sox have failed to win a playoff series since 2013, they still boast one of the strongest rosters on paper entering the 2018 season. Here are three things on the Red Sox's to-do list:

1. Figure out any last-minute roster moves

Will they sign a high-priced free agent? Will they trade Jackie Bradley Jr. for a slugger? Will they sign one of the free-agent starting pitchers? These are decisions the Red Sox should have already made, and desperately need to make now. It's important for team cohesiveness once spring training starts. Players like to know where they stand, and the Red Sox seem unsettled despite having a solid lineup and rotation. The outfield trio of Bradley, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi is one any team would take. Boston needs to focus on winning with the lineup already in place.

2. Solidify rotation

Boston's rotation, in its current state, is fine. Chris Sale, David Price, Drew Pomeranz and Rick Porcello offer a formidable four-man postseason rotation, but injuries have been an issue for this group. The Red Sox may feel compelled to sign an Alex Cobb or Lance Lynn to make sure they have depth should Price or Pomeranz suffer another injury. Price and Porcello also possess poor playoff records and Sale has limited playoff experience. If the Red Sox do make another move, it should be a starting pitcher.

3. Have Alex Cora establish his presence

Like the Yankees with Aaron Boone, Boston opted to hire an inexperienced manager this offseason to try to help spark the team. Cora, 42, spent last season as a bench coach for the World Series-winning Astros, and had previously been an ESPN analyst. While Cora appears to be a players' manager, he will have to earn their trust in the spring. The Red Sox have had tumultuous dugouts in years past, leading to discord and distracted play. Cora has to nip that in the bud and get the most out of his talented squad this year.



Chicago Cubs' to-do list



By Ron Clements The Cubs made a late charge last season to win the National League Central. The 2016 MLB champions will look to return to the World Series after getting bounced by the Dodgers in the 2017 NL Championship Series. The Cubs didn't make a lot of moves this offseason, but they already have the pieces in place to make another postseason run. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Here are three things on the Cubs' to-do list this spring:

1. Start strong

The Cubs were playing catch-up most of 2017 as the Brewers led the Central for most of the season. While Milwaukee fell off at the end and the Cubs eventually won the division, Chicago clearly had the most talent of any team in the Central — and still do. The Cubs also added prized free agent Yu Darvish to the rotation that was already one of the best in baseball. If the Cubs can keep the chemistry they had in 2016 and the latter part of 2017 for the start of the 2018 season, they can play front-runners all year.

2. Figure out what to do with Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber is a dangerous hitter, but he strikes out far too much to play every day. Schwarber hit 30 home runs last season, but with only 59 RBIs. He struck out 150 times and had a batting average of just .211. The Cubs insist on using the 24-year-old catcher in left field and want him to be a full-time outfielder, but he just is not very adept at chasing down balls in left. Schwarber deserves a spot somewhere in the lineup, but with Willson Contreras entrenched behind the plate, it will be hard to keep Schwarber in left if he continues to struggle.

3. Preach plate discipline

Schwarber had a terrible 30.9 percent strikeout rate last year, but he isn't the only Cubs player who needs to be more choosy at the plate. Infielders Addison Russell and Javier Baez, while both defensive wizards, have struggled in the batter's box. Russell had a slash line of .239/.304/.418 in 2017 and struck out 23.6 percent of the time. Baez had a strikeout percentage of 28.3 and only drew a walk in 5.9 percent of his plate appearances. If the Cubs can get Russell and Baez to draw more walks and put balls into play this season, the Cubs will be difficult to stop.



Chicago White Sox' to-do list



By Joe Rodgers The White Sox were fourth in the AL Central in 2017. Gone are RHP Miguel Gonzalez and catcher Welington Castillo, while C Geovany Soto, RHP Mike Pelfrey, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Jake Petricka, OF-2B Alen Hanson and RHP Zach Putnam join a talented stable of young players in Chicago. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. What's on the White Sox' to-do list this spring?

1. Hope Eloy Jimenez and Matt Davidson mature

Chicago's wealth of young talent — Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Michael Kopech — is well-documented. But the biggest needs of the big league club come in the outfield and at third base. Jimenez (.353/.397/.559 in Double-A last season) and Luis Robert (.310/.491/.536 in DSL) are tabbed to be future outfield stars for the White Sox and Jimenez could contribute this season. Davidson has power — great raw power in fact, as evidenced by his .232 ISO last season — but his plate discipline was terrible and his .220 average and .285 BABIP were poor. The 26-year-old has showed he capable of patience at the plate in Triple-A and this season he needs to show it for a full season as he holds a small grip on playing time at the hot corner.

2. Sign a spot starter Carlos Rodon (shoulder) is expected to miss start of season and the Sox need back-end rotation help as it is. Likely opening day starter James Shields has been terrible the past two seasons and will likely be gone next year. Why not sign a serviceable and affordable back-end pitcher to fill starts and keep around next season to help mentor the young talent? Luckily for the club there are plenty available targets on the stagnant free-agent market, including Jeremy Hellickson and Chris Tillman. 3. Find a reliever to count on

Can the Sox trust Joakim Soria to be the team's closer? He's blown 14 saves over the past two seasons, has a weak fastball, and allowed a .273 batting average with two outs and runners in scoring position last season. The 33-year-old's best days are behind him but he's currently the best option ahead of Juan Minaya, Jeanmar Gomez and Bruce Rondon. They don't need to go after All-Star reliever Greg Holland but a late-inning insurance arm would be nice for the White Sox.



Cincinnati Reds' to-do list



By Ron Clements Look up and down the Reds roster and there might be only a handful of names the casual baseball fan will recognize. Center fielder Billy Hamilton is one of baseball's best base stealers and a top-notch defender. Adam Duvall has been a serviceable left fielder. Second baseman Scooter Gennett had a breakout season last year with 27 home runs and 97 RBIs after coming over from Milwaukee. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Then there's All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, one of the best players in baseball. Votto has spent his entire 11-year career with the Reds and was the 2010 NL MVP. The five-time All-Star has made only three postseason appearances and there likely won't be one coming this season. Unfortunately for Votto, his standout career is being wasted on a team that has lacked talent around him for years. Here are three things on the Reds' to-do list this spring:

1. Find pitching somewhere

Just like last year, when the Reds' team ERA was the second-worst in baseball at 5.17, Cincinnati's biggest weakness is on the mound. The Reds are rolling eight deep with starting pitchers this spring as they try to determine a five-man rotation. While Anthony DeSclafani, who missed all of 2017 with an elbow injury, is penciled in as the No. 1 starter, the most promising pitcher might be Luis Castillo. The 25-year-old righthander was just 3-7 last year but had a respectable 3.12 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched. Veteran Homer Bailey saw his ERA balloon to 6.43 in 91 innings last year and 24-year-old Brandon Finnegan has just four MLB starts. The Reds have a lot of questions to answer about their starting rotation and it might be a season-long experiment.

2. Find a spot for prospect Nick Senzel

Eugenio Suarez in Cincinnati's starting third baseman, and he hit a respectable .260 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs last year. He displayed much better plate discipline last year compared to 2016. Suarez struck out 155 times with just 51 walks in 2016 but cut his strikeouts to 147 last year with 84 bases on balls in 31 fewer at-bats. While Suarez will be the opening day starter, the Reds have to find a way to get Senzel some big league at-bats. The 22-year-old Georgia native is one of the top prospects in baseball, and the Reds need to see what he can do at the highest level. Senzel is expected to be used this spring at multiple infield spots.

3. Lay groundwork for the trade deadline

Scouring this spring for attractive pieces they might want to add is good goal. The Reds almost certainly will be out of contention by the the trade deadline and could continue to build toward the future. Should they decide to trade Votto to a contender (and he agrees to waive his no-trade clause), they certainly could get a wealth of young talent in return. Even if the Reds hang on to Votto, there are other pieces they could move to upgrade not just the MLB roster, but the farm teams as well.



Cleveland Indians' to-do list



By Joe Rodgers The Cleveland Indians won the AL Central in 2017 with the best record in the league. Joining the club is 1B-DH Yonder Alonso, OF Melvin Upton Jr. and RHP Alexi Ogando. Out are sluggers Carlos Santana and Jay Bruce, RHP Bryan Shaw, RHP Joe Smith, OF Austin Jackson and LHP Boone Logan. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. What's on their to-do list this spring?

1. Find a reliable seventh-inning reliever

With the departures of Smith Bryan Shaw, the Tribe needs a reliable set-up man to bridge the gap from starter to Andrew Miller and Cody Allen. The stagnant free-agent market has left plenty of quality relievers unsigned including Greg Holland and Andrew Bailey. As it stands, 30-year-old right-hander Zach McAllister, who was 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 50 relief appearances last year, and Dan Otero (8-1, 2.14 ERA over past two seasons) could share duties.

2. Revamp outfield production

After letting Bruce walk, the Indians will rely heavily on a bounce-back season from Michael Brantley, who has battled injuries the past two seasons, and sophomore Bradley Zimmer for outfield production. Speaking of bounce-back years, the Indians will need more from Jason Kipnis, who may not be their starting second baseman this year, which would leave an even bigger hole at third base.

3. Pay Francisco Lindor

Thanks to a leak from Indians general manager Mike Chernof's son back in spring training last year, we know the Tribe was allegedly trying to sign Lindor to a seven-year extension. Now with every passing season the club doesn't make a deal, the price for Lindor will increase, assuming he continues to perform at an All-Star level. Lindor, 24, isn't even arbitration-eligible until after 2018 and is under team control through 2021, but the Indians need to make him the face of the franchise well before then.



Colorado Rockies' to-do list



By Alec Brzezinski After nearly losing a large lead, the Rockies snuck into the postseason last year as the National League's second wild-card team. Can they improve this season? Blessed with one of the best lineups in baseball, Colorado should contend for a playoff run. Pitching, as always, could be an issue, but Bud Black has this team playing with confidence. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. The Rockies are toying with the idea of moving Charlie Blackmon out of the leadoff spot to get him near Nolan Arenado in the lineup. If Black opts to go that route, DJ LeMahieu or Gerardo Parra could bat leadoff. Here are three things on the Rockies' to-do list this spring:

1. Find a first baseman

With Eric Hosmer off the market, Colorado may not have many options to upgrade here. The Rockies have 23-year-old Ryan McMahon penciled in to start at first base. While McMahon is a promising prospect, a more experienced bat could elevate Colorado from a team hoping to creep into the postseason to a team no one wants to play in the postseason. Lucas Duda or Logan Morrison could be intriguing options to add as free agency winds down and the season begins.

2. Try to fix rotation

It is difficult for the Rockies to address this need because top pitchers avoid Coors Field like the plague, but Colorado's rotation looks especially rough right now. Jon Gray and Chad Bettis are legitimate starters, but behind them the Rockies start running into some trouble. The starting pitching market is starting to dry up, but Jake Arrieta is available and he likely wants to win now. Having pitched in Camden Yards, Arrieta is no stranger to hitter-friendly ballparks. Colorado could be a good fit.

3. Get Trevor Story back on track

In the first half of 2016, Story broke out as one of MLB's top young players. Last year, after battling injury, he took a step back only to heat up again toward the end of the season. If he can put together his first half of 2016 and second half of 2017, he could help the Rockies become elite. Story has 51 MLB home runs through just 242 games played. His average dropped from .272 to .239 last year, so the Rockies will be looking for a little more consistency in Year 3.



Detroit Tigers' to-do list



By Joe Rodgers The Tigers finished last in the AL Central in 2017 with one of the worst records (64-98) in MLB. Gone are the likes of ace Justin Verlander, sluggers Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez, manager Brad Ausmus, 2B Ian Kinsler, LHP Justin Wilson RHP Anibal Sanchez, INF Andrew Romine and RHP Bruce Rondon. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Joining the club are OF Leonys Martin, RHP Mike Fiers and OF Victor Reyes. What's on the Tigers' to-do list this spring?

1. Re-evaluate talent

Detroit parted ways with a number of All-Star veterans last season, leaving pitching and outfield needs. Heck, the Tigers will have holes pretty much everywhere this season but it will give the front office plenty of time to evaluate the talent they have. Testing young talent in Dixon Machado, John Hicks, Joe Jimenez and Jeimer Candelario for different roles isn't a bad thing. Machado can be an everyday shortstop, Hicks can play first and catcher, Jimenez can close, Candelario can DH. Versatility is a good thing, and if it doesn't work out what's the worst that is going to happen, the Tigers lose 105 games instead of 100?

2. Build the farm system

Manager Ron Gardenhire will lead the rebuild, but the Tigers need to continue reducing payroll. General manager Al Avila has done a good job getting expensive veterans off the books but there is still a way to go. Sadly for fans that may include Miguel Cabrera, who has $184 million remaining on his contract. Cabrera hit just .249 last season but is a career .317/.395/.553 batter. If he gets hot this season, look for the Tigers to ship him to a contender although they'll likely have to eat some of the 34-year-old's contract. Michael Fulmer could also be traded to help build the farm system, which was depleted by former GM Dave Dombrowski and still has a long way to go to become a top-10 pipeline. Victor Martinez, 39, will be a free agent in 2019 and is a likely deadline asset, but the Tigers don't figure to get much in return for the DH.

3. Embrace the rebuild

The Tigers are in for a long and painful rebuild and multiple 100-loss seasons aren't out of the question. After successful seasons from 2006-14 the Tigers are now in a similar situation as the Astros were in 2011. People often forget the Astros were a great team from 1997-2006 before a long, dark rebuild returned them to prominence. Avila and the Tigers need to take the same approach and embrace the rebuild. The next three seasons will be terrible, but good times are on the horizon despite how bleak it may seem now.



Houston Astros' to-do list



By Thomas Lott The Astros won their first World Series in club history in 2017, taking out the Dodgers in seven games. They have a chance to be the first team to repeat as champions since the 1998, 1999 and 2000 Yankees, and they arguably will be even better this season than the last. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. What is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Make Gerrit Cole great again

Cole finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting with the Pirates in 2015, but is coming off the worst year of his career. Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and gave up 31 home runs after never allowing more than 11 in a single season. The Astros acquired him in a trade in the offseason and pitching coach Brent Strom is tasked with getting him back to form this year. So how will he do it? He'll get Cole to take his foot off the gas. Strom is famous for getting his pitchers to pitch backwards and use their off-speed pitches more often. Houston's starters all had career highs in breaking pitches thrown in 2017, and look out for Cole to use his slider and curveball more often this season.

2. Choose a lefty reliever

The Astros had holes in their bullpen in 2017, but none was more glaring than their lack of a true lefty specialist. Tony Sipp (5.79 ERA), Francisco Liriano (4.40 ERA) and Reymin Guduan (7.88 ERA) combined to "lead" the Astros' lefty production out of the pen during the season and none made a big enough impact to warrant a vote of confidence in 2018. Houston added Anthony Gose in the Rule 5 Draft and Buddy Boshers in free agency, and they return Guduan and Sipp to the roster this season. Those four will battle it out for the role of LOOGY (Lefty One-Out GuY) for the Astros.

3. Accelerate Derek Fisher's maturation process

The Astros have to either groom Fisher to be the club's everyday left fielder or they need to resign themselves to him being trade bait. With Jake Marisnick coming back from injury and Marwin Gonzalez more than capable of holding down left field in a platoon role, the Astros have to make a decision with Fisher. Kyle Tucker is possibly less than a year away from earning an outfield spot in Houston and if Fisher cannot grab a hold of the starting spot in left field, the team needs to seriously consider trading him for another reliever, possibly of the left-handed variety.



Kansas City Royals' to-do list



By Joe Rodgers The Royals were third in the AL Central in 2017. Joining the club is RHP Trevor Oaks, RHP Jesse Hahn, RHP Scott Barlow and RHP Wily Peralta. Gone are CF Lorenzo Cain, 3B Mike Moustakas, LHP Jason Vargas, RHP Joakim Soria, LHP Scott Alexander and DH Brandon Moss. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. What's on the Royals' to-do list this spring?

1. Accept losing Eric Hosmer

The Royals weren't able to re-sign Hosmer and that is fine. Eight years and a reported $144 million with the Padres is not a contract Kansas City is in a position to match. With Hosmer moving on, the core group that won two AL pennants and the 2015 World Series is gone and so, too, are any hopes of staying above .500. Kansas City isn't going to be very good next season, but at least they have a World Series title to show for their recent efforts. Now general manager Dayton Moore has an opportunity to lighten the payroll and build a championship-winning roster from scratch yet again.

2. Make Alex Gordon great again

Kansas City isn't likely to re-sign Mike Moustakas but needs rebound seasons from Alcides Escobar and Gordon. After signing a $72 million deal prior to 2016, Gordon has hit .220 and .208 in two seasons since. He was dumped to the No. 9 spot last season but changed his approach late in the year. He tried to hit the opposite way and it paid dividends with a respectable .278 in his last 24 games. Gordon gets it done defensively but needs to return to his .271/.377/.432 ways of 2015.

3. "Turn" Wily Peralta

The Royals' track record of turning poor starters into reliable relievers needs to continue with Peralta, who was picked up this winter from the Brewers. Peralta's fastball averaged 96 mph last season but he was designated for assignment after recording a 7.85 ERA in 19 appearances. The 28-year-old is just three seasons removed from a 17-11 record and 3.53 ERA in 2014.



Los Angeles Angels' to-do list



By Thomas Lott The Angels finished 80-82 and a distant second in the AL West in 2017. This may not be their year to win a World Series, but it is without a doubt their time to steal headlines as they go into the season with perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout and rookie Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. They also made some interesting additions to their roster which give them more than a chance to grab a wild-card spot, and maybe even factor into the AL West title race. So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Get Zack Cozart adjusted to third base

The Angels signed former Reds shortstop Cozart to a three-year, $38 million contract this offseason, which is great. However, they are planning to play him at third base, which he has never played at the MLB level. He has played games at second base in the minors, but never at third. Cozart was signed for his bat, so getting him ready to be adequate at third is going to be far more important than turning him into a Gold Glover. He hit a career-high 24 home runs in 122 games in 2017, and the extra pop added to the Angels' lineup is far more important in the long run.

2. Start the grand Shohei Ohtani experiment

Ohtani wants to pitch and hit at the MLB level in 2018. Spring training will be the first chance the Angels get to see how he can deal with doing both on a schedule at the highest level of baseball in the world. There is going to be quite a bit of trial and error as Ohtani and the Angels experiment in March.

3. Find a closer

This one is simple: the Angels were tied for ninth in saves in MLB with 43 in 2017, but they lost Bud Norris in free agency and he led L.A. with 19 saves last season. The Angels started the year with Cam Bedrosian as their man at the back of the pen, but injuries knocked him out of the role and he never got back to it.







Los Angeles Dodgers' to-do list



By Alec Brzezinski The Dodgers fell just short of a World Series title last year, but look poised to make another long postseason run in 2018. Clayton Kershaw leads a deep rotation and the lineup was a pleasant surprise last season as Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger all stepped up. But can they repeat their success again this season? MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Here are three things on the Dodgers' spring to-do list:

1. Solidify the bullpen

The Dodgers' bullpen was nearly unstoppable during last year's postseason, but losing Brandon Morrow (to the Cubs) could hurt, and Tony Watson remains unsigned. Los Angeles has some question marks behind closer Kenley Jansen, ones that need to be answered before spring ends. The Dodgers may not have to add any more players to their bullpen, especially if Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields continue to impress, but L.A. proved last season that a quality bullpen is essential to postseason success.

2. Figure out the Matt Kemp situation

The Dodgers acquired Kemp from the Braves this offseason in a cash dump geared for next offseason's free agency, but they don't seem keen on keeping the 33-year-old two-time All-Star on their roster. Speculation has gone back and forth regarding Kemp's trade prospects, but he remains on the Dodgers roster for now. If Los Angeles does hope to trade Kemp, it would suit the player and team to do it before the end of spring. While Kemp has battled injuries in recent seasons, he's too talented to sit on the bench, and his presence could unsettle young rising stars Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig.

3. Strongly consider signing Neil Walker

Second base appears to be the Dodgers' most glaring weakness on paper. Logan Forsythe struggled last season, and the Dodgers could use another solid bat to help solidify their lineup. Neil Walker, a free agent, has 76 home runs over the last four seasons and he's a career .272 hitter. Walker, 32, ticks all of the Dodgers' boxes for what they want in a hitter: He gets on base (.362 OBP last season), has power and draws walks (55). With Forsythe and Chase Utley on the roster, this move may not happen, but it would help the Dodgers.



Miami Marlins' to-do list



By Thomas Lott The Marlins sold just about everyone of value this offseason, trading away their entire starting outfield and a veteran second baseman. The fan base isn't happy. Much worse, many of their remaining players aren't happy, and that must be what they address first before the season begins. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. So what is on the Marlins' to-do list this spring?

1. Mend fences with their players

The Marlins either were unable to trade or refused to trade catcher J.T. Realmuto and newly acquired infielder Starlin Castro, and they have to smooth things over with the two. Realmuto is a big piece going forward, and Castro can help the transition. If they aren't with the program, then the season could go from a bad start to a horrendous finish.

2. Determine if Lewis Brinson is ready to start

Lewis Brinson was the most important piece in the Christian Yelich trade. He was a 2017 All-Star Futures game participant, a former first-round pick and a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline for the last three years. But after a .106 batting average in 47 at-bats with the Brewers last season and a second trade in three years, there is some doubt surrounding his future MLB career. He is key to the Marlins' rebuild, and if he is not ready to contribute at the start of the season, then the fan base may be even more mad when the schedule starts.

3. Work on plate discipline

The Marlins did not draw many walks last season, and they lost Giancarlo Stanton, Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, who were 1-2-3 in bases on balls for Miami in 2017. The Marlins were 24th in MLB in walks in 2017 and added players who walk even less than the players they lost. Analytically, if they want to rebuild then it will start with getting on base, and drawing walks is a big piece of that. With a whole new crew of players, they can start the trend of taking more walks than they used to. That can start in spring training.



Milwaukee Brewers' to-do list



By Ron Clements The Brewers were one of the biggest surprises in 2017. A team not many expected to be very good wound up leading the NL Central for most of the season before tailing off at the end of the season and finishing six games behind the Cubs for the division title. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Brewers manager Craig Counsell garnered Manager of the Year consideration following the 86-76 season and there is a lot of optimism heading into the 2018 campaign. The Brewers have been aggressive this offseason. The biggest move was trading promising prospect Lewis Brinson to the Marlins for outfielder Christian Yelich. They signed former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain on the same day to give Milwaukee a potent lineup that already included 2011 NL MVP Ryan Braun, third baseman Travis Shaw and first baseman Eric Thames, who had a breakout season last year. Here are three things on the Brewers' to-do list this spring:

1. Solidify the starting rotation

The Brewers missed out on landing free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish, who signed with the rival Cubs. Darvish could have been a solid veteran on a young pitching staff. Milwaukee does have a pretty good trio in Zach Davies, who enters spring training as the No. 1 starter, Jimmy Nelson and Chase Anderson. That's where the rotation falls off as journeyman Jhoulys Chacin is penciled in as the No. 4 starter with Junior Guerra rounding out the rotation. The staff should get a boost with the return of Nelson, who missed the final month of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Nelson had gone 12-6 with 199 strikeouts and a 3.49 ERA. The Brewers have not had a 20-game winner since Teddy Higuera in 1986. Davies or Anderson have the potential this year, but those two alone won't be able to get the Brewers to the playoffs. If 31-year-old Yovani Gallardo, who is back with the Brewers after spending three seasons in the American League, can rediscover the form that made him an All-Star in 2010, Milwaukee just might have a rotation deep enough to contend.

2. Fix the bullpen

Corey Knebel took over closer duties for the Brewers last year after Neftali Feliz was demoted early in the season. Knebel wound up going to the All-Star Game and recorded 39 saves. But he also blew six saves and several other games were more stressful than they needed to be because of Knebel's inconsistency. While Knebel will enter the season as the closer, Milwaukee's biggest problem is the middle relief. The Brewers bullpen had a solid ERA of 3.83, but posted a 27-36 record and had 25 total blown saves. Those were games that cost the Brewers a division title and resulted in a second-place finish six games back of the Cubs.

3. Play better defense

Only Oakland committed more errors than Milwaukee in 2017. As much as the bullpen was an issue last year, so was the defense. Adding a Gold Glove winner like Yelich in the outfield will help some, but the Brewers cannot be sloppy in the infield. Of the four worst defenses in baseball last year, only the Brewers had a winning record thanks to the offense. If Milwaukee is going to be a contender in the NL Central this year, players like shortstop Orlando Arcia — who had an NL-high 20 errors — must play with better focus.



Minnesota Twins' to-do list



By Joe Rodgers The Twins caught fire and were an AL wild card in 2017. New to the club this season are RHP Fernando Rodney, RHP Jake Odorizzi, RHP Anibal Sanchez, RHP Addison Reed, LHP Zach Duke and RHP Michael Pineda. Gone are RHP Matt Belisle, RHP Bartolo Colon, catcher Chris Gimenez, LHP Hector Santiago, LHP Glen Perkins, LHP Buddy Boshers, RHP Michael Tonkin and RHP Dillon Gee. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team.

What’s on the Twins' to-do list this spring? 1. Sign another starter

With ace Ervin Santana out 10-12 weeks after surgery and Pineda recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Twins need to add an innings-eating starter, even after the additions of Jake Odorizzi and Anibal Sanchez. “Don’t know if it’s done,” manager Paul Molitor said of any possible additions after the Odorizzi trade. “I think that you stay open-minded about things that are still out there. But I think that it puts us in good shape. “No disrespect to the people involved but we’ve talked for a while about being able to bump some of the guys on the bottom end [of the starting rotation] competition to try to strengthen the upper half. It deepens us.” Luckily for the club there are plenty available back-end targets on the stagnant free-agent market including Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn and Scott Feldman.

2. Contingency plan for Miguel Sano

The club also needs a contingency plan for Sano, who was accused of sexual assault by a photographer for a Twins website in December. She alleges Minnesota's All-Star third baseman assaulted her in 2015. Sano, who signed with the Twins in 2009 and made his MLB debut in 2015, maintains his innocence. He is also recovering from surgery on a shin injury that forced him to miss the last six weeks of the season. If Sano is suspended under MLB's domestic violence policy, can the Twins continue to count on the production of Eduardo Escobar?

3. Add a bullpen arm

Last season, Twins relievers ranked 22nd in MLB with a 4.40 ERA. Newcomer Rodney, 40, will open as the closer but Addison Reed and Taylor Rogers need to be ready for the inconsistency of Rodney. Returning 26-year-old relievers Trevor Hildenberger, Tyler Duffey and Alan Busenitz also could see action late in games but All-Star Greg Holland remains available.



New York Mets' to-do list



By Thomas Lott In a division where the Nationals are the clear favorites, the rest of the teams are simply battling for a wild-card spot. The Mets are one of those teams that could very well make the playoffs if they stay healthy. That is a big "if" though, and their success will start with their rotation. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. So what is on the Mets' to-do list this spring?

1. Get Matt Harvey right

It's easy to say the Mets should get Noah Syndergaard healthy and go from there, but there are much fewer questions about Syndergaard than Harvey, who has been a different pitcher the past two years. Every bit of that has to do with diminished velocity. He's throwing slower and therefore using more breaking pitches. But if the Mets can first get his fastball command right, then he can succeed with diminishing velocity. Mariners ace Felix Hernandez has proved that over the last few years. If the Mets get Harvey pitching like Harvey again, then they will be in the wild-card conversation.

2. Make a decision on Dominic Smith

The Mets picked up Adrian Gonzalez in free agency this offseason, so they think they have their first base spot lined up for the year. Now they have to figure out what the plan is for Dominic Smith. They want him to be their first baseman of the future, but if they leave him on the MLB team behind Gonzalez, they are robbing him of valuable at-bats that aid his development. They need to figure out whether to start him at Triple-A and get him more reps or simply use him as a man off the bench. The former might be the better idea.

3. Figure out the bullpen pecking order

The bullpen was bad last season as it was 29th in all of baseball with a 4.82 ERA. The Mets went out and essentially fixed their pen as they picked up Anthony Swarzak in the offseason after trading for A.J. Ramos before the trade deadline. They simply need to figure out who goes where. It's a good problem to have after all the trouble they had last season.



New York Yankees' to-do list



By Alec Brzezinski The Yankees surprised everyone by nearly reaching the World Series last season. Can they build on that success in 2018? New York spent a couple years building up its farm system, but returned to its spending ways this year, trading for Giancarlo Stanton and taking on his massive contract. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Here are three things on the Yankees' to-do list:

1. Make sure new manager Aaron Boone fits in with their young core

Even though the young Yankees nearly reached the World Series, they fired Joe Girardi after the season and took a chance on former ESPN analyst Aaron Boone. While Boone is an amiable guy who should do well in the clubhouse, it was a risk hiring him when the team has such high expectations. Boone's hiring was controversial because so many players stood by Girardi. But now that Boone is in charge, he must assert his own identity into the team during the spring so the Yankees can get off to a quick start.

2. Integrate Giancarlo Stanton, Greg Bird and Gleyber Torres into the lineup

One of the Yankees' challenges this spring will be figuring out their desired batting order. Brett Gardner or Jacoby Ellsbury seem like ideal fits for leadoff, and Didi Gregorius proved he could handle the No. 2 spot, but what will 3-6 look like? Aaron Judge, after belting 52 home runs as a rookie last season, could bat third with Stanton right behind him at cleanup. That seems like the most logical situation. Bird would then bat fifth with Sanchez sixth and Hicks seventh. It's a good problem to have, but the Yankees need to figure out the batting order this spring. Torres, though talented, should bat ninth in this super-charged lineup.

3. Find a consistent fourth starter for the postseason

This player may already be on the roster. CC Sabathia returned on a one-year deal and he surprised with solid form last season, and into the postseason. But the Yankees are a little thin in the rotation behind Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and Sonny Gray. The Yankees have been in search of another pitcher this offseason, having been linked with Gerrit Cole before he went to the Astros. They were also linked with Yu Darvish, Michael Fulmer and Chris Archer. The Yankees need to add one more solid arm, but it doesn't have to happen right now. The July 31 trade deadline could be a good time for them to reassess their needs and act accordingly.



Oakland Athletics' to-do list



By Thomas Lott The Athletics finished last in the AL West in 2017 with a 75-87 record, but with young, talented players on its roster, Oakland comes into 2018 with some optimism. The A's added Dustin Fowler to their outfield and return Sean Manaea, Khris Davis and rising star Matt Chapman. They have the skills to win, but they have to iron some things out before the season. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. So what is on their to-do list this spring?

1. Settle center field

Picking up Dustin Fowler in a trade for Sonny Gray was big, but he's coming off of a devastating knee injury he suffered in his MLB debut last season. If he's the same player as before the injury, the A's could have a star. If he takes awhile to get back, they could have a problem on their hands. Either way Oakland will do all it can to get Fowler up to speed in spring training.

2. Focus on good starts

The Athletics have a lot of talented, yet inexperienced, pitchers in their rotation and it showed in 2017. Only one of their 2018 projected starters had an ERA under 4.00 last season, and it had everything to do with the first time through the lineup. Manaea, Jharel Cotton and Kendall Graveman all allowed batters to hit better than .275 the first time through the order. They got better the second time through, but if teams are allowed to get off to good starts, then the A's — who were 24th in team batting average last season — will be forced to play from behind. Oakland needs to work on getting ahead in counts and getting outs in the early going in the month before the season starts.

3. Set the rotation

Graveman and Manaea have been reliable enough over the last few seasons, but beyond them it's anybody's guess how the rotation shakes out. Daniel Mengden was good in limited time but he is inexperienced, and Cotton and Paul Blackburn have been hit-and-miss as well. The A's don't need to just shore up the end of the rotation, they have to get most of it figured out.



Philadelphia Phillies' to-do list



By Thomas Lott Rhys Hoskins may have won the National League Rookie of the Year award had he played a full season in 2017, but he still hit 18 home runs in 50 games and awoke a fan base in Philadelphia that was starved for a star. The Phillies have reinforcements coming, but they have plenty on their plate before the regular season gets started. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. So what is on the Phillies' to-do list this spring?

1. Commit to Crawford (or not)

J.P. Crawford may be as good defensively as a Francisco Lindor or Andrelton Simmons, but like with Simmons, there is fear about his bat, and if a player can't hit he loses his spot. Crawford batted .214 in 23 MLB games last year and .243 in 127 games at Triple-A. After batting no worse than .285 in his first three minor league seasons, Crawford has failed to eclipse .250 over his last two years. Will he hit enough to be an everyday player? Will the Phillies give him a chance to find out at the start of the season?

2. Consider adding to the rotation

The Phillies have some talent in their rotation, but they have far more questions than answers. The biggest question is do they go out and add a starter like a Lance Lynn or an Alex Cobb? They have the money and may be close enough to competing to do so, but do they want to? Losing pays in MLB, and the Phillies are in a position to lose once again. If they add a starter, they could win enough to get a much lower draft pick. They'll have to figure out if they want to compete now or wait another year or two.

3. Build Vince Velasquez's confidence

There is no starter in Philly's prospective rotation with better stuff than Velasquez. With a fastball into the upper 90s, a good curveball and changeup, Velasquez quite often has no-hit stuff when he steps on the mound. What he lacks is confidence, and it is clear in how he pitched last season. He threw more curveballs in 2017 and it hurt him. He had a career-worst 5.13 ERA last season, nearly a run worse per game than the year before. Building his confidence will be key to Philly's season and it will start by getting back to throwing both his fastball and slider more frequently.



Pittsburgh Pirates' to-do list



By Ron Clements The Pirates sent a clear message this offseason. They are in a youth movement. After dealing away star players like Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole, the Pirates are rebuilding and expectations are not high for 2018. MORE: Opening Day schedule of every MLB team. Just don't tell that to manager Clint Hurdle, who vowed to field a competitive team this year and is especially high on Colin Moran. The 25-year-old third baseman was acquired from the Astros in the deal that sent Cole to Houston. Moran, who has appeared in just 16 MLB games over the last two seasons, is already penciled in as the starter ahead of veteran David Freese. Here are three things on the Pirates' to-do list this spring:

1. Settle on a third outfielder

One of the reasons the Pirates traded McCutchen to the Giants is the club's optimism in promising rookie Austin Meadows. This spring will be key for Meadows to prove he can be an everyday big-league player. He will have competition, however, from 24-year-olds Jordan Luplow and Christopher Bostick, veteran Sean Rodriguez and free-agent acquisition Daniel Nava. The Pirates know two of their three starting outfielders will be Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco; it's the third spot that must be won this spring.

2. Fill out the rotation

With Cole gone, Jameson Taillon is expected to slide into the top spot in the rotation. Taillon is 13-11 with a 3.98 ERA and 210 strikeouts to 63 walks over 237 2/3 innings the last two seasons. Behind Taillon are a slew of question marks with six players vying for four spots. Former Yankees pitcher Ivan Nova, who was dealt to the Pirates in 2016, will likely fill one of those spots. The 31-year-old righthander was 11-14 with a 4.14 ERA last year. Then there are 25-year-olds Joe Musgrove, Chad Kuhl, Trevor Williams and Steven Brault, and 24-year-old Tyler Glasnow — none of whom have more than two years of MLB experience.

3. Be patient and creative

There will be growing pains this season. Hurdle will do everything he can to win games, but he may have to tinker with the lineup. Because the Pirates have such a young roster, finding the right mix could take some time. Now that McCutchen is gone, first baseman Josh Bell is probably the best hitter in the lineup — but even he's just 25 years old and struck out 117 times in 549 at-bats last year. The Pirates might not have the same starting nine in consecutive games early in the season as Hurdle figures out the roster. "The place is going to explode when we win it all," Hurdle told reporters last Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The place is going to explode. I still believe that. I look for the opportunity to stay and be a part of that. That’s unwavering belief."