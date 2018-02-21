Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Wednesday, Feb. 21, in Pyeongchang

It'll be a busy day for Team USA in Pyeongchang during Wednesday's coverage of the Olympics.

Key events for the U.S. include the final runs of bobsled for the women, the halfpipe in men's freestyle skiing where David Wise will look to bring home another gold, and Team USA's women's hockey team will compete against Canada with a gold medal on the line.

The events will be broadcasted on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Wednesday, Feb. 21

— Freestyle skiing: Men will compete in ski cross seeding (2:00 a.m., NBC).

— Cross-country skiing: Men and women will compete in team sprints. The women, led by Jessie Diggins, have a shot at making history giving USA its first medal of the sport if they make it to the podium (10:45 a.m., NBCSN).

— Speedskating: Coverage of men and women competing in the team pursuit will take place (10:45 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

— Bobsled: In the women's final runs event, Elana Meyers Taylor is a contender for an Olympic gold along with teammate Jamie Greubel Poser. However, Team USA will have to lookout for Canada's two-time defending Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries (9:30 a.m., NBCSN / 8 p.m., NBC).

— Freestyle skiing: The men compete in the halfpipe final where defending Olympic champion David Wise is expected to lead the U.S. (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC).

— Alpine skiing: Men will compete in the slalom during primetime with gold medal coverage (Live starting at 11:35 p.m., NBC).

— Hockey: Women will compete against Canada in the gold medal game (Live starting at 10:45 p.m., NBCSN).