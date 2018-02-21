Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby must be getting pretty tired of seeing Nikita Kucherov.

Nikita Kucherov uses trademark move to score on Braden Holtby again

For the second time in less than 30 days, the Lightning forward beat Holtby with his trademark “no move” move, but this time he did it in a game that counted.

NHL Finishers Series: The deceptions of Nikita Kucherov​

The rivalry between the two began during the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, when Kucherov completed his hat trick in the Atlantic Division’s win over the Metropolitan by faking a move and letting momentum carry the puck in between Holtby’s pads.

Kucherov reached into his bag of tricks again on Tuesday night with the Lightning leading the Capitals 3-2 in the third period.

The 24-year-old received a pass from Braydon Coburn and skated in alone on Holtby. Kucherov faked a shot, faked a deke and once again let the puck slide through Holtby’s legs, leaving the helpless goaltender to slap his pads with his stick and wonder what just happened.

The goal sealed a 4-2 win for the Lightning, the team’s 40th of the season, in a battle between the two Eastern Conference division leaders.

After the game, Kucherov told reporters that the similar move was intentional, but that this time he did "something different."

Holtby said after the game that he was "trying to play it patient" and was frustrated with himself that the end result remained the same.



Holtby on Kucherov's goal and if ASG one was in his head: "The key to getting better is learning from your mistakes, and obviously I didn't do that. I was just trying to play it patient. I wasn't trying to cheat towards that move, and he came at it a different way."

— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 21, 2018



Luckily for Holtby, the Capitals and Lightning have now played each other three times this year and will not meet again in the regular season.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, when the Capitals take on the Panthers in Florida and the Lightning visit the Senators.