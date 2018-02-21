The Mavericks released a statement Tuesday acknowledging prior workplace misconduct allegations made in a Sports Illustrated article.

Mavericks acknowledge report of workplace misconduct

The article alleges former Mavericks president and chief executive officer Terdema Ussery and other officials with the team engaged in various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years.

SI found in its months-long investigation a "corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior."

Ussery, who was Mark Cuban's right-hand man until joining Under Armour in 2015, become CEO of the Mavericks in 1997 — complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior within the Mavs began just shortly after.

The Mavericks claim they did not know of the misconduct until recently.

"The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously," the team's statement read. "Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation."

In response, the Mavericks suspended an employee whose job it was to to receive and investigate such misconduct complaints until the investigation is completed.

Dallas also revealed, in a separate development, an employee misled the organization about a prior domestic violence incident. The employee has since been fired.

“I want to deal with this issue,” Cuban told SI. “I mean, this is, obviously there’s a problem in the Mavericks organization and we’ve got to fix it. That’s it. And we’re going to take every step. It’s not something we tolerate.

"I don’t want it. It’s not something that’s acceptable. I’m embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story.”

The NBA released the following statement Tuesday night:

“The Dallas Mavericks have informed us of the allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery and Mavs.com writer Earl Sneed. This alleged conduct runs counter to the steadfast commitment of the NBA and its teams to foster safe, respectful and welcoming workplaces for all employees. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will closely monitor the independent investigation into this matter."