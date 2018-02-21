Eight years after winning gold in the women's downhill, Lindsey Vonn fought to a third place finish in the women's downhill in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn becomes oldest female Alpine skier to win a medal

Not only did the 33-year-old Minnesota native earn a bronze for Team USA, she also created a piece of history by becoming the oldest female skier to make the podium in the sport.

In what's likely her last Olympic downhill, Vonn was the seventh competitor out of 39 to compete. She came out aggressive and at the first split she was 0.17 behind Italy's Sofia Goggia, who took the initial lead after competing fifth. At the second split she was .40 behind Goggia and it became clear Vonn wasn't going to win the gold.

Vonn skied a safe run with speeds just over 65 mph, but she didn't take any risks with the lines she ran. Vonn was relying on aerodynamics and ran out of time to make it up. Her time was 1:39.69, which gave her the bronze after Goggia won gold with a 1:39.22 and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, who competed 19th, snuck into second with a 1:39.91 (only 0.09 from gold).

"I skied a great race," Vonn said during NBC's broadcast. "Sofia just skied better than I did. I thought I executed the line really well. Maybe I executed too well. I tried to stay on the perfect line. I have no regrets. I’m very happy.

Vonn became very emotional after Mowinckel moved into silver, but her teammates were there to console her.

"It was tough to contemplate this being my last Olympic downhill race," Vonn added. "I struggled to keep the emotions together. But I’m proud of my performance.”

Goggia, who has three World Cup downhill wins, gave Italy its first Olympic gold in the downhill. Mowinckel's second place finish was rather unexpected as she has never finished in the top five in a World Cup in this event.

American Breezy Johnson competed directly after Vonn, and she was added to the event after Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out to focus on Monday's super combined. Johnson competed with five other skiers for the opportunity to compete in the finals, but she was never in contention to make it to the podium as she finished with a 1:40.34.

Alice McKennis and Laurenne Ross also competed for Team USA, but never made it into the top three. McKennis skied to a time of 140.24 while Ross finished with a 1:41.10.