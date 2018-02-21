Ryan Shazier isn't giving up on his dreams.

Steelers' Ryan Shazier says he's 'best linebacker ever,' wants to make Hall of Fame

Shazier, who is still recovering from a back injury in early December, said on a podcast with Steelers teammate Roosevelt Nix published Tuesday that he is "the best linebacker ever" and still hopes to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I gotta get back," said Shazier, who has been recovering from a spinal stabilization surgery in December. “Since I’ve been in college, I really wanted to go to the Hall of Fame. I still want to go to the Hall of Fame. All my goals are like making me want to go to the Hall of Fame.

“I have a paper that has all the Hall of Fame linebackers. I’ve got to be one of the best players. I really feel I have the ability...I’m still reaching for that Hall of Fame because I really feel I’m the best linebacker ever. I just got to be back out there so everybody can see it. You know what I’m saying?”

Shazier told Nix that he tries to get at least "12 tackles, a pick, a forced fumble and a touchdown" every game and is doing rehab for his injury at least two hours per day, five times a week to get back to that point.

Despite limited mobility after his surgery, Shazier made appearances at Heinz Field, visited teammates at practice in January, and stood up at a Penguins game to show his progress from an injury that slowed his lower-body movement.

MORE:

Ryan Shazier will be part of Steelers in 2018 in 'one way or the other'



“Right now I’m reading a book and it’s basically saying trust the process," Shazier said. "I’m really trusting the process. I know the end goal. So I’m taking every step of the way, I’m giving everything I got. The therapists are like, ‘Man this is crazy; I’ve never seen anyone work this hard.’ They almost see progression every day.

“They say like some progressions they see week-to-week , they see from me day-to-day. I’m really trying to come back and still be a Pro Bowler. I’m sorry, because I feel I got snubbed this year for All-Pro even though I got hurt. But I feel like my stats are as good as those who made it.”