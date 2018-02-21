NFL free agency: Dolphins place franchise tag on Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry will not enter the free-agent market next month.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday they placed the franchise tag on the veteran receiver.



We have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Tuesday was the first day NFL teams could designate franchise or transition players.

Landry, a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns over four seasons. Because the Dolphins used the non-exclusive tag, Landry could still negotiate with other teams. Should he sign elsewhere, that team would then owe the Dolphins a pair of first-round draft picks. That is unlikely to happen.

Landry wants to work out a long-term deal with the Dolphins and will have until July 16 to finalize a contract. He told reporters last November things will eventually be taken care of "when it's time."

If the two sides cannot agree to terms on a long-term deal by mid-July, Landry will play the 2018 season on a one-year deal worth about $16 million. Landry led the NFL in 2017 with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.