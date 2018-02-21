Jon Gruden questioned what the city of Oakland would have when the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, and the Athletics took notice.

A's respond to Gruden's belittling of Oakland

The Raiders will move to Vegas for the 2020 season and Gruden, hired as the team's head coach last month, said it was sad to see the team relocating.

"What will they have once we go?" Gruden asked in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The Athletics, who have won four World Series since moving to Oakland in 1968, were quick to answer that question by saying they were going nowhere.

"Oakland will have the Athletics, the club with the third most championships in Major League Baseball," the team wrote on Twitter.

Technically the franchise's roots are in Philadelphia, where the A's were for the first 54 years of their existence and won five World Series. The franchise relocated to Kansas City in 1955 to begin a 13-year stay before they moved west. While the team's roots go back to Philadelphia, Tuesday's message was clear – the A's are not abandoning Oakland.

The Raiders, who have shared Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum with the A's since 1968, are one of three major professional teams currently in Oakland. Not only are the A's there, but the NBA's Golden State Warriors – who were also founded in Philadelphia – have won two of the last three NBA championships and three titles since moving to the Bay Area in 1962. Unfortunately for Oakland, the Warriors are moving across the Bay to San Francisco in 2019.