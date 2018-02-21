Yankees acquire Drury in three-team deal with Diamondbacks, Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays continued their offseason moves by sending outfielder Steven Souza to Arizona in a three-team trade that saw the New York Yankees acquire a sought-after infielder in Brandon Drury.

The three-deal trade announced on Tuesday was a win-win for the Yankees and Diamondbacks, while signalling a rebuild is in order for the Rays, who have designated outfielder Corey Dickerson for assignment and traded righty Jake Odorizzi in the past three days.

Drury, who batted .267/.317/.447 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 135 games last season, will likely play second or third base if youngsters Ronald Torreyes and Miguel Andujar are not ready.

In Souza, the D-backs get a 30-home run threat who plays solid defense in the outfield and a much less expensive ($3.5million) alternative to J.D. Martinez, who signed a reported $110m deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees are sending second base prospect Nick Solak to the Rays and pitching prospect Taylor Widener to Arizona. The Rays will also get southpaw Anthony Banda and two players to be named from the D-backs.

The Yankees designated outfielder Jabari Blash for assignment to make room for Drury on their 40-man roster.