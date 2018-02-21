MLB trade news: Yankees acquire Brandon Drury in 3-team deal with D-backs, Rays

The Rays continued their offseason moves by sending outfielder Steven Souza to Arizona in a three-team trade that saw the Yankees acquire a sought-after infielder in Brandon Drury, the teams announced Tuesday.



The three-deal trade was a win-win for the Yankees and Diamondbacks, while signaling a rebuild is in order for the Rays, who have designated outfielder Corey Dickerson for assignment and traded righty Jake Odorizzi in the past three days.

Drury, who batted .267/.317/.447 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 135 games last season, will likely play second or third base if youngsters Ronald Torreyes and Miguel Andujar aren't ready.

In Souza, the D-backs get a 30-home run threat who plays solid defense in the outfield and a much less expensive ($3.5 million) alternative to J.D. Martinez, who signed a reported $110 million deal with the Red Sox Monday.

The Yankees are sending second base prospect Nick Solak to the Rays and pitching prospect Taylor Widener to Arizona. The Rays will also get southpaw Anthony Banda and two players to be named from the D-backs.



#Yankees like Solak's bat/athleticism, but have had some questions on glove, plus in Didi, Torres, Wade, Estrada have lots of depth in or close to MLB. Solak was 2d piece NYY offered to #pirates with Frazier to try to get Cole.

The Yankees designated outfielder Jabari Blash for assignment to make room for Drury on their 40-man roster.