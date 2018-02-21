A's respond to Jon Gruden's diss of Oakland

Jon Gruden questioned what the city of Oakland would have when the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in an interview with Sports Illustrated, and the A's took notice.

The Raiders will move to Vegas for the 2020 season and Gruden, hired as the team's head coach last month, said it was sad to see the team relocating.

"What will they have once we go?" Gruden asked.

The Athletics, who have won four World Series since moving to Oakland since 1968, were quick to answer that question by saying they're rooted in Oakland.



Oakland will have the Athletics, the club with the third most championships in Major League Baseball. #RootedInOakland https://t.co/BcpDGHTG5P

— Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) February 20, 2018



Technically the franchise's roots are in Philadelphia, where the A's were for the first 54 years of their existence and won five World Series. The franchise relocated to Kansas City in 1955 to begin a 13-year stay before they moved west. While the team's roots go back to Philadelphia, Tuesday's message was clear — the A's are not abandoning Oakland.

The Raiders, who have shared Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum with the A's since 1968, are one of three major professional teams currently in Oakland. Not only are the A's there, but the NBA's Golden State Warriors — who were also founded in Philadelphia — have won two of the last three NBA championships and three titles since moving to the Bay Area in 1962. Unfortunately for Oakland, the Warriors are moving across the Bay to San Francisco in 2019.

But, to answer Gruden's question — Oakland won't have the NFL, but the city will still have a storied franchis in one of North America's major sports leagues.