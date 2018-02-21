Ivashka sets up Wawrinka Marseille meeting

Ilya Ivashka will face Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the Open 13 Marseille after beating Laslo Djere in straight sets on Tuesday.
Wawrinka has struggled since returning from a knee injury at the start of the season and qualifier Ivashka will attempt to strike another blow to the three-time grand slam champion on the Mediterranean coast.
The world number 193 from Belarus beat Djere 6-3 6-1, breaking four times and saving all four break points he faced.
Two-time champion Gilles Simon needed two tie-breaks to overcome Maximilian Marterer 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) in his homeland.
Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed, will play Tomas Berdych after seeing off qualifier Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 7-6 (7-2) on day two.
Filip Krajinovic, Stefano Travaglia and Pierre-Hugues Herbert also moved into round two.