Real Madrid move of no interest to Spurs star Sanchez

Davinson Sanchez is giving no thought to future moves away from Tottenham, with Real Madrid of no interest at this stage.

The Colombia international is considered to be one of the most exciting defensive prospects in world football.

Still just 21 years of age, the classy centre-half already has over 100 club appearances under his belt spread across spells with Atletico Nacional, Ajax and Spurs.

He also has seven senior caps for his country and moved to England in the summer of 2017 in a deal reported to be worth £42 million.

Sanchez has seen his upward curve continue with a number of composed performances in the Premier League and Champions League, sparking speculation that he could be targeted by Real at some stage.

The youngster is, however, feeling settled at Tottenham - having already snubbed Barcelona - telling Fox Sports Radio Colombia: “I do not think about money or where it is.

“Right now, here in Tottenham I am very good. I am playing every three to four days. I am being important in the team.

“As big as Madrid is, no matter how big a team are, that has won what they have won, if the conditions are not favourable for me, unfortunately I cannot accept.”

Those comments will be welcomed by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has worked hard to assemble a talented squad which mixes experienced heads with promising youngsters.

The Argentine coach has already said of Sanchez and his undoubted potential: “The conditions he has are amazing to be one of the best centre-halves in the world.

“At 21-years-old he showed he is so brave. He takes risks but he is not reckless.

“I think he's one of the best today but has potential to improve a lot more.”