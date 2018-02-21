The Football Association (FA) has announced West Ham United have been hit with an anti-doping charge, with the Premier League club having a week to respond.

FA issue West Ham with anti-doping charge

West Ham claim the breach is an administrative error on the part of the club and is not related to any of their players.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure its 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate on three occasions within 12 months," the FA said in a brief statement.

"West Ham have until 27 February 2018 to respond to the charge."

A spokesperson for West Ham indicated the club will be responding to the FA charge swiftly.

"The breach relates to administrative oversights on the FA's whereabouts system, for example a player's address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the club will be responding to the FA in due course," the spokesperson said.

"We would like to make it clear that the breach is a club administrative matter and does not concern any of our players."

West Ham are 12th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.