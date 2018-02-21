Woods and Stricker appointed USA Ryder Cup vice-captains

Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker have been named as vice-captains of the United States team for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in September.

Jim Furyk immediately appointed Davis Love III as a vice-captain when he was announced as USA skipper in January 2017.

Furyk on Tuesday confirmed that Woods and Stricker - both vice-captains under Davis Love when the USA regained the trophy at Hazeltine in 2016 - will be part of his team.

Fourteen-time major champion Woods last week stated that he hopes to be a playing vice-captain in Paris and he will definitely perform at least one of those roles.

"The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me," said Woods. "I am thrilled to once again serve as a Ryder Cup vice-captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support.

"My goal is to make the team, but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do what I can to help us keep the Cup. I'm excited about the challenge ahead."

Furyk stated: "To win in Paris will be a great challenge, and to have Steve and Tiger share in the journey is important for me and for American golf.

"The deep appreciation they both have for competition, the concept of team, and the Ryder Cup is infectious. Their knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource in our effort to retain the Ryder Cup."

The vastly experienced Stricker will serve as vice-captain for a third time, having also been given the honour at Gleneagles in 2014.

Furyk is to name additional vice-captains at a later date.