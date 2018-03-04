Charles Barkley will be doing much more than offering hot takes on the NBA and NCAA Tournament this month.

With Charles Barkley returning to 'Saturday Night Live,' a look back at his hosting history

The "Inside the NBA" analyst will return to the "Saturday Night Live" stage on March 3 along with musical guest Migos. (Ah yes, that classic Barkley and Migos combination.)

This upcoming appearance will mark Barkley's fourth time hosting "SNL." He previously appeared at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1993, 2010 and 2012, and while his episodes have been uneven at times, he has been part of some very funny skits.

Let's take a look back at his best work on the "Saturday Night Live" set...

Reel Quotes (2010)

"May the force be..."

"Equal to mass times acceleration!"

Postgame Translator App (2012)

"My bad. I didn't realize God was wearing No. 23 for the Chicago Bulls."

Daily Affirmation with Stuart Smalley (1993)

"Sounds like Cleopatra isn't the only Queen of Denial."

The NBA on TNT (2012)

This is worth the watch for Jay Pharoah and Kenan Thompson breaking character after Bill Hader (as Ernie Johnson) awkwardly says, "We're all black friends."

One-on-one with Barney (1993)

This was part of Barkley's first monologue on "Saturday Night Live." Barkley introduced the clip by telling the audience he wanted to play a game of one-on-one with Godzilla for charity, but Godzilla canceled at the last minute.

Fortunately, a certain purple dinosaur was willing to fill in as Barkley's opponent.