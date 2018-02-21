The Giants finished last season tied for the worst record in MLB (64-98 with the Tigers), but a couple of high-profile offseason trades may put them back on the map.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Giants' to-do list

San Francisco orchestrated a trade for Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, and then followed it up with a bold move for Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The two former All-Stars are going to be asked to produce runs to help the Giants' struggling lineup.

Here are three things on the Giants' spring to-do list:

1. Add another starting pitcher

The Giants have already done an admirable job bolstering their lineup, but the rotation needs added depth. Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija are a formidable 1-2-3, but the bottom of the rotation is filled with inexperience and question marks.

Having already spent a fair amount of money this offseason, it appears unlikely the Giants will make a run at Jake Arrieta, but he would be the perfect arm to add. Still a legitimate No. 2 pitcher, Arrieta would slide into the No. 3 role in San Francisco, giving the Giants four postseason starters.

2. Add another outfielder

Austin Jackson and McCutchen have already been brought in, but Jackson hasn't been an every-day player for a couple of seasons now, and the Giants lack overall outfield depth.

The Giants had been linked to free agents Jarrod Dyson and Lorenzo Cain, but both are off the market now. Carlos Gomez and Jon Jay are the top free agents still available.

San Francisco must decide whether to continue looking at free agents, and, if so, how much they're willing to spend and for how many years.

3. Erase last season's gloom

It's hard entering spring training with a positive mindset when the season before went so poorly. The Giants face the tough task of trying to contend for a postseason spot in a loaded division on the heels of a devastating season. Bruce Bochy's first order of business will be getting everyone's mind in the right place.

Two high-profile additions should help the transition, plus the Giants have had World Series success in recent seasons, which makes it easier. Still, with the Dodgers, Rockies, Diamondbacks and Giants all are filled with playoff aspirations, the NL West is not the division to be in this year.