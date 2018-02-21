The Padres have not made the postseason since 2006, and they face a tough road to break that streak this season playing in the loaded National League West.

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Padres' to-do list

San Diego made some nice moves this offseason, acquiring Freddy Galvis from the Phillies and signing Eric Hosmer. Galvis, 28, has underrated power and a great glove. But will they pay off?

Here are three things on the Padres' to-do list:

1. Change the culture

The Padres have been a losing team for so long, it's hard to imagine them as postseason contenders. Adding Eric Hosmer to an already intriguing lineup gives them a chance to make noise in the NL West. Hosmer and Wil Myers give the Padres two power bats with some speed in the middle of the order, which could ease the pain of the struggling rotation.

If the Padres can buy into a new attitude and actually believe they have what it takes to succeed, they could give some of the division's heavy hitters something to think about.

2. Fix the rotation

This is likely something the Padres can't fix this spring, but they can at least get started on it. Currently, San Diego lacks star power in the rotation. Void of any recognizable names, it's hard to imagine the Padres becoming serious playoff threats with the arms currently on the roster.

The remaining free-agent pool would do little to help, unless they splurged on Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb, which seems unlikely. For now, the Padres should use the spring to see which young pitchers have the stuff to remain in the rotation long term and try to build around them.

3. Get the most out of Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot are being groomed as the faces of the franchise. Margot's speed and Renfroe's power are perfect complements to one another. They are above-average outfielders, and they were top prospects before breaking into the majors full time last season.

Margot slashed 263/.313/.409 with 13 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games, and Renfroe hit .231/.284/.467 with 26 home runs in 122 games. Both need to take a big step in 2018, especially with consistency at the plate.

Renfroe is facing the biggest challenge. Margot enters the spring as the everyday center fielder between Hosmer and Myers. If Renfroe struggles, his playing time will dwindle. But if he and Margot reach their full potential, the Padres could be dangerous offensively.